Teacher Retaliates After CRT Banned in Iowa Schools

Leaked documents from an Iowa education agency’s mandatory critical race theory teacher training program show that it really is as bad as we thought. Maybe even a little worse.

In a chart obtained by Benny Johnson of Newsmax and Turning Point USA, items such as support for the “Make America Great Again” movement, denial of white privilege and denial of racism are listed as examples of overt racism and white supremacy.

The celebration of Columbus Day and the assumption that good intentions are enough (regarding racism) are considered examples of covert white supremacy.

LEAKED DOCUMENTS from Iowa School System show Teachers are FORCED to classify ‘Make America Great Again” as a type of “racism” & “white supremacy.” This is done through MANDATORY Critical Race Theory training FORCED on teachers at taxpayer expense. Trump won Iowa by +9 points pic.twitter.com/6xEuVJpv7g — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 22, 2021

Although polls showed then-President Donald Trump trailing President Joe Biden by a significant margin in the final stretch of the 2020 campaign in the state, he managed to top Biden by 8.2 percent. As Johnson points out, that would mean 53.1 percent of Iowans fall into the category of “overt racists.”

Keep in mind this figure could be higher still if any individuals who did not vote for Trump deny their white privilege, deny they are racist, celebrate Columbus Day or check any of the other boxes identified on the chart.

Teachers of Iowa are being INSTRUCTED to classify the vast majority of Iowan children as Racist & White Supremacist. Iowa is Trump country. Trump carried 94 out of 99 Iowa counties in 2020. The Republican Governor endorsed Trump. The Iowa Senate/House is solid Republican. pic.twitter.com/t9mhy30w1I — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 22, 2021

This is a ROCK SOLID, REAL WORLD application of Critical Race Theory being used as a *political* weapon to target Republicans. This is NOT education. It is naked political vengeance using the state education system and our children’s educators. This training is CRT in practice pic.twitter.com/U4jaEZaVdU — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 22, 2021

On June 8, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that prohibits critical race theory from being taught by government agencies or in public schools and universities in the state, according to WeAreIowa.com.

Reynolds issued a statement at the time that read, “Critical Race Theory is about labels and stereotypes, not education. It teaches kids that we should judge others based on race, gender or sexual identity, rather than the content of someone’s character. I am proud to have worked with the legislature to promote learning, not discriminatory indoctrination.”

One disgruntled Iowa teacher, Megan Geha, responded to this new legislation on TikTok — and her diatribe perfectly illustrates why this ideology is so dangerous and divisive and why it must be completely eradicated from American public school curriculums.

The Daily Caller’s Greg Price published Geha’s TikToks, which, for obvious reasons, quickly went viral. According to Price, Geha is a special education teacher at Des Moines East High School. Her username on the platform is “Ms. Magoo.”

In the first video, Geha appeared to be marching in a Juneteenth parade. In a sarcastic tone of voice, she told followers: “My governor has put into place some ridiculous legislation that many governors across the country have put in place, such as I can’t teach anything divisive, I can’t teach critical race theory and I can’t teach about racial equity.”

She then adopted a more conspiratorial tone and suggested teachers need to retaliate.

“So, teachers, in the past, we’ve been activists, after this s***show of last year, we really need to stand up and do what’s right for our kids right now,” Geha said. “So, this is a call to action teachers. We’ve got to stand up and fight for our kids because this is bulls***. We can’t lie to them.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Texas teacher goes on insane rant now that she can’t teach critical race theory to students. pic.twitter.com/7tCHts9oKk — The First (@TheFirstonTV) June 23, 2021

According to The Iowa Torch, Reynolds signed a bill in May making it mandatory for public school students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance once every day. Also, an American flag must be placed in each classroom.

Apparently, this was more than Geha could bear.

In another TikTok video, she said, “The other thing that my governor has mandated for next year is that every classroom, it’s mandatory that we all have an American flag, and it is mandatory that we all do the Pledge of Allegiance every morning.”

Geha warned: “You’re going to be hearing from me a lot next year.”

You know when you hate someone without even meeting them? 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/TlvwXFuxvv — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2021

In the video below, Geha discussed the demographics of her students.

“Fifty-one percent of my students are Latinx and many of them are undocumented and many more have parents who are undocumented,” she said. “So when they come into my classroom and see signs that say, ‘No human is illegal,’ they don’t need to know who I voted for. I don’t need to tell them.

“When my black students come into my classroom and see my Black Lives Matter posters, I don’t need to tell them.

“When my LGBTQ+ students come in and see my pride flag, I don’t need to tell them. Because they know that I have used my critical thinking skills” — she pointed to her brain — “and have decided to vote for whoever is on the side of fighting for human rights.”

I wonder how many special education students are LGBTQ+.

Oh pic.twitter.com/79PYTIOaat — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2021

Geha also responded to a TikTok user who asked what she had done to battle racism other than just talking about it, and offered “a teachable moment” to someone who told her that the Nazis pushed “the same concept.”

“We need to tear the systems down” pic.twitter.com/cgrneM0mHG — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2021

It’s frightening that Geha and countless others have been allowed to teach this rubbish to public school students. These are the people educating kids on “the realities” of America. They must be stopped.

A backlash has begun, and it appears to be gaining steam. It’s encouraging to see parents and Republican lawmakers fighting back.

“Ms. Magoo” may have intended for her TikTok posts to go viral, but she probably could not have predicted the avalanche of negative responses and criticism she would receive.

That being said, it turns out that she’s presented Americans with a “teachable moment” of our own. We would be wise to pay attention.

