An Indiana woman who formerly worked as a substitute teacher has been sentenced to two years in jail for sending nude pictures of herself to a middle school student.

Cassidy Carter had been a substitute teacher for the South Dearborn School Corporation, in southeastern Indiana’s Dearborn County, at the time of the 2023 incident, according to WXIX-TV, in Newport, Kentucky.

She was sentenced on a charge of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

Carter had been charged with one count of child solicitation.

Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said that the charges were changed because the boy in the case no longer lives in the area and did not want to participate in prosecuting Carter.

The relationship developed in November 2023, when Carter and the victim connected on Snapchat.

According to WXIX, court documents state that Carter sent the student nude photos of herself when she took a shower. These were often sent late at night, the station reported.

Should her sentence have been longer? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 86% (202 Votes) No: 14% (34 Votes)

On Dec. 1, 2023, the student blew the whistle on Carter to a school resource officer, who then informed the school’s principal.

According to WXIX, citing court documents, Carter told the student she was in love with him.

Court records said the student’s phone contained messages and photos from Carter.

At the time of the incident, Carter was 21 and the student was 14, according to WLWT-TV in Cincinnati.

The student attended South Dearborn Middle School at the time of the incident.

Carter is not the only teacher paying the price for a relationship with a student.

In February, Julie Rizzitello, 37, who taught at Wall High School in Wall Township, New Jersey, was sentenced to 10 years in prison as a result of sexual relationship with two male students, according to Fox News.

Rizzitello had pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual assault, dating from 2017 and 2024.

Prosecutors said sex took place at Rizzitello’s home in Brick, New Jersey, inside a vehicle in a parking lot and at a bagel shop Rizzitello’s family owned.

The victims were 17 at the time of the incidents, according to Fox.

In Peoria, Arizona, officials are investigating allegations that two former teachers were involved with the same male student in 2024, before the boy turned 18, according to KPHO-TV.

They were identified as Haley Beck, 27, and Angela Burlaka, 47, according to KPHO.

One teacher is alleged to have recorded nude videos of herself that she sent to the boy. The other teacher is alleged to have sent thousands of texts to the student discussing sexual and illegal activity.

The employment of both women with the Peoria Unified School District has been terminated, according to The Arizona Republic.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.