Teacher Suspended After Disturbing Incident Is Arrested After Sneaking Into School Performance Dressed as Old Woman: Police

 By Jared Harris  May 25, 2025 at 9:00am
A former fine arts teacher is behind bars, accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old student.

Vincent Weaver, 29, was arraigned on multiple felony charges Monday, WJBK-TV reports.

Weaver was a fine arts teacher and also coached the dance team of George Washington Carver Academy in Highland Park, Michigan, until he was suspended following a disturbing incident.

Highland Park police say Weaver was suspended from his position at George Washington Carver on May 2 after a sex toy fell from his bag at school.

This resulted in him being barred from the school and events linked to the school.

Weaver had worked at the school for three years before his suspension.

Weeks later, on May 15, the 12-year-old victim revealed the abuse to family members.

The alleged abuse occurred over a four-month period and happened during school events, authorities say.

Only one day after the victim’s parents notified police, Weaver would be arrested during a shocking discovery at a school event, per WXYZ-TV.

At a dance performance Weaver helped organize but was later barred from attending, a security guard noticed a suspicious individual dressed as an elderly woman.

The security guard notified police, who identified Weaver and arrested him.

The Highland Park Police Department announced the arrest of Weaver on May 19, calling the case “deeply troubling” and acknowledging what allegations of this magnitude against a teacher can do to a community.

Authorities charged Weaver with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and misdemeanor indecent exposure.

A judge set a $250,000 cash surety bond for the disgraced teacher. Weaver must wear a GPS tether if he posts bond.

Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 2,000 articles and assigned tens of thousands more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 2,000 articles and assigned tens of thousands more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




