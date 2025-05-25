A former fine arts teacher is behind bars, accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old student.

Vincent Weaver, 29, was arraigned on multiple felony charges Monday, WJBK-TV reports.

Weaver was a fine arts teacher and also coached the dance team of George Washington Carver Academy in Highland Park, Michigan, until he was suspended following a disturbing incident.

Highland Park police say Weaver was suspended from his position at George Washington Carver on May 2 after a sex toy fell from his bag at school.

This resulted in him being barred from the school and events linked to the school.

Weaver had worked at the school for three years before his suspension.

Weeks later, on May 15, the 12-year-old victim revealed the abuse to family members.

The alleged abuse occurred over a four-month period and happened during school events, authorities say.

Only one day after the victim’s parents notified police, Weaver would be arrested during a shocking discovery at a school event, per WXYZ-TV.

At a dance performance Weaver helped organize but was later barred from attending, a security guard noticed a suspicious individual dressed as an elderly woman.

The security guard notified police, who identified Weaver and arrested him.

The Highland Park Police Department announced the arrest of Weaver on May 19, calling the case “deeply troubling” and acknowledging what allegations of this magnitude against a teacher can do to a community.

Authorities charged Weaver with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and misdemeanor indecent exposure.

A judge set a $250,000 cash surety bond for the disgraced teacher. Weaver must wear a GPS tether if he posts bond.

