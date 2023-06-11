Teacher Threatens Kids After They Reject Woke Video She's Trying to Get Them to Watch

There are few relationships that are more important or sacred than that between a student and a teacher.

There is an unspoken trust and contract between the two: The teacher is equipped to teach, nurture and develop students, and in exchange, students are expected to listen and grow. On paper, at least, it’s a functional symbiosis that fuels the growth of modern societies.

But what happens when teachers stop teaching, nurturing and developing, in favor of indoctrinating students?

If that end of the contract is broken, it’s only fair to assume that students are neither willing nor wanting to listen and grow.

And that’s exactly what appears to have happened at Edison High School in Huntington Beach, California (at least according to conservative activist Robby Starbuck), according to a viral video posted on social media.

The video in question shows a class full of kids audibly groaning when the LGBT rainbow flag is shown on the projector in front of the class.

You can watch the entire clip below:

In the video, you can clearly see and hear the general annoyance of the students when the LGBT material first hits the screen.

Are public schools full of liberal indoctrination? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (166 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Why you showing this to kids?” one student asked as an image of two women being intimate was shown on the screen.

A thoughtful teacher may have tried to have a deeper conversation about why her students were reacting the way they did.

Instead, this particular teacher just went straight for the threats.

“OK, I’ll warn you guys now, if you’re going to get inappropriate, I will have supervision down and give all of you Saturday school for next year,” the teacher is heard saying.

She added: “So knock it off.”

That last line appeared to get a begrudging bit of agreement from the students, but it’s pretty easy to see why this video so rapidly went viral.

A teacher, ostensibly a caretaker of America’s future generations, just threatened tangible punishment to students because they did not want to be subjected to LGBT propaganda in class.

Now, to be clear, it’s highly unlikely the students wanted to learn in class this late in the school year, but that shouldn’t take away from the fact that they, justifiably, also don’t want to be indoctrinated in class.

Look, it’s well-worn territory at this point that most sane Americans just want the farthest left excesses of the LGBT movement to stay away from children.

And while there is an obvious marked difference between a 17-year-old high school student and a 7-year-old young child, the core conceit of it shouldn’t matter: Issues on gender, sexuality, love and relationships are topics of discussion between a parent, child and God.

Federal state employees are not a part of that equation — at all.

