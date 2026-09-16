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A classroom bathed in sunlight, with rows of empty desks and chairs, awaiting the beginning of a new school day.
A classroom bathed in sunlight, with rows of empty desks and chairs, awaiting the beginning of a new school day. (tiero / Getty Images)

'Teacher of the Year' Arrested in Texas, Charged with Improper Relationship with Student

 By Jack Davis  September 16, 2026 at 7:15am
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A Texas teacher who was honored as a “teacher of the year” in 2025 has been charged after allegedly crossing the line with a high school student.

Jamie Corder was arrested by the Cleburne Police Department on Sept. 3, according to KDFW-TV.

Corder was being held in the Johnson County Jail with bond set at $1 million after being charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

A Facebook post from May 2025 said Corder was the Venus High School Teacher of the Year in 2025.

An indictment said that in December of that year, he allegedly touched a Venus High School student inappropriately.

The district said Corder was placed on administrative leave and is no longer with the district.

The district also said it cooperated with the investigation.

The school district added that families, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, and the State Board for Educator Certification were notified about the issue.

The report said it was not known if there were other alleged victims.

Former KDFW journalist Richard Ray posted concerns about what is known, and what is not, on his Facebook page.

“Former students have publicly described concerning behavior and comments involving Jamie Corder,” he posted.

“Venus ISD has not answered questions about whether administrators heard similar concerns before his arrest,” he added.

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“Since the case became public, former Venus students have posted on Facebook and elsewhere describing incidents, comments and behavior involving Corder that they say concerned them while they were students,” he wrote.

“Those accounts have not been independently verified, and they should not be confused with the specific allegations underlying the criminal charge,” he wrote.

“But some former students have also suggested that concerns about Corder were raised with school personnel before his arrest,” he said.

Ray said the district needs to reveal what it knew and when, and whether Corder was terminated or left the district.

He said he asked the district these questions but received no reply.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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