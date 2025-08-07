'Teacher of the Year' Charged with Disturbing Crimes Against Children

A North Carolina high school teacher recently honored as “Teacher of the Year” is now behind bars on child pornography charges.

Jesse Roe Cassino, 42, of Elizabeth City, was arrested Monday morning following a raid at his home, according to WITN-TV.

He was charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police said they discovered multiple videos showing children between the ages of 11 and 14 engaged in sexual acts.

“The videos also showed men engaging in these sexual acts, but their faces were hidden,” according to a report by WRAL-TV.

The station added, “It was not confirmed that Cassino was among the men in these videos.”

Cassino remains in jail on a $200,000 secured bond.

The Elizabeth City Police Department confirmed the arrest in a Facebook post Monday.

“Mr. Cassino was processed and transported to the magistrate’s office,” the department wrote.

“He was escorted to his first court appearance at Pasquotank County District Court where he was given a $200,000.00 secured bond and transported to Albemarle District Jail.”

The department urged anyone with additional information to contact them.

Police also emphasized that the investigation remains “active and ongoing.”

Cassino is listed as a teacher at Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City, according to a staff directory cited by WITN.

In his mug shot, Cassino is seen wearing a Northeastern High School T-shirt.

“Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public Schools Associate Superintendent Rachael Haines says Cassino is suspended pending an investigation,” WITN reported.

Cassino’s arrest came just three months after he was publicly recognized by the district.

A now-deleted Facebook post from the school said, “Congratulations to Mr. Jesse Cassino for receiving his ‘Teacher of the Year Award.’”

Other posts praising Cassino have also been scrubbed from the school’s social media pages.

