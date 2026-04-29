Teacher's 'Disgusting' Comment About White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Gets Him Placed on Leave

A high school teacher from Wisconsin has been put on leave after sharing an offensive post on social media about the attempt on President Donald Trump’s life during the White House Correspondents’ dinner last weekend.

Republican Congressman Tony Wied of Wisconsin posted a screen shot on Facebook of the now-deleted X post, from Kaukauna High School social studies teacher Patrick Meyer.

“I am not impressed with recent presidential assassins,” Meyer’s post read, according to WLUK-TV. “It’s [expletive] embarrassing! Booth, Guiteau, Czolgosz, Oswald must all be spinning in their graves! MAGAA (make Americans great assassins again)! Sad!”

The Kaukauna Area School District released a statement Monday in response to the post, which read:

“The Kaukauna Area School District has been made aware of a situation involving an employee’s social media post. The District has placed the employee on administrative leave and is taking additional action to review the matter in accordance with its policies and procedures.

“The Kaukauna Area School District is committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for all students, families, and staff, and unequivocally rejects any conduct, expression, or behavior that may encourage, condone, or promote violence in any form,” the statement concluded.

WLUK requested interviews with school leadership and members of the school board, but were denied. The outlet also emailed Meyer asking about the post and what kind of example it sets for his students, but he did not reply.

At a Monday night school board meeting, parents rightfully stood up to speak out against Meyer.

“His comment was, ‘Make assassinations great again.’ What does this teach our kids? ‘If you disagree with someone, we should just kill them.’ Right?” Jennifer Schaefer said.

“P. Meyer’s comment was totally unacceptable,” said Naomi Dvorachek. “As a parent of Kaukauna graduates, I don’t care how good of a teacher that they thought he was or anybody here thinks he is. It’s totally unacceptable to make that type of comment.”

“If this school district or school board doesn’t do the right thing and fire him, there’s something very seriously wrong with all of you,” Dvorachek added.

These are the people teaching our country’s children. Shameful. You can have an opinion and exercise free speech in America, but that doesn’t mean there are no consequences for your actions.

Can we also pause for a moment and think about what would happen if a teacher had written these same comments about former President Barack Obama? They’d be fired without delay. This is a blatant double standard.

Meyer has children who look up to him for guidance, support, fairness, and education — not indoctrination.

Sadly, self-interest has taken over within the teaching industry, while the well-being of students takes a back seat to political bias and financial motivations.

Educators today have an ax to grind against anything that supports American exceptionalism, conservatism, Christianity, and above all — President Trump.

It’s been building for decades, especially in the public school system, where union officials call the shots and force their members to vote Democrat down the line.

In return, they’re given inflated salaries, the promise of a pension, work nine months out of the year, and have a chance to achieve tenure, which makes them almost impossible to fire.

If that wasn’t enough, they have to push their political views onto young students to help create a new generation of far-left voters. Meyer may not have said these things directly to his students, but his true colors were revealed after he posted these terribly hateful thoughts on social media.

We’re expected to believe that as a teacher of social studies, his views don’t find their way into the classroom? Please.

Furthermore, the fact that he wasn’t fired and that no one in the school system’s leadership would go on record only proves that teachers think they are untouchable.

When you are an educator, you should be held to a higher standard, not only regarding student performance — which has been cratering — but also in how you conduct yourself. You’re working with children who have impressionable young minds. You don’t need to be a saint, but publicly blasting your personal views is damaging and alienating.

Teachers can have opinions, but they must at least TRY to appear balanced, and do their best not to give away what they’re really thinking, for fear of indoctrinating students.

By expressing disappointment that Trump wasn’t assassinated, Meyer tipped his hand and showed an ugly side that is frankly inexcusable.

And if he wouldn’t say this in the classroom, as some of Meyer’s defenders have claimed, why would he post it on social media, where his students can easily read it?

Either he’s incompetent, or he’s already shared these sentiments with students, and it just hasn’t been made public until now.

Sadly, it seems these feelings are par for the course among American educators because Trump, and others like him, are willing to call out their profession for what it is: a corrupt racket.

Anyone who is willing to step up and stop this taxpayer-funded gravy train is likely to get bruised and bloodied, but the best part about Trump is that he simply doesn’t care.

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