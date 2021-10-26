Teachers Union Pres Backing McAuliffe Promotes Article Claiming Parents Have No Rights in What Kids Are Taught

American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten shared an article on Twitter that claims parents do not have the right to help determine what their children learn in school.

“Great piece on parents’ rights and [public schools],” Weingarten commented on the article from The Washington Post.

The piece describes movements by parents to influence what schools teach their children as “paranoid” and a “frenzy,” and characterizes parental involvement in education as an obstacle to children “[thinking] for themselves.”

The piece calls resistance to critical race theory a “white racial grievance.”

It also suggests that parents unhappy with public schools should simply take their children out of public schools and pay to send them to private schools.

Ten minutes earlier, Weingarten had tweeted that “parents are our partners.”

This sign is not a reflection of where @TerryMcAuliffe stands or any educator I know. Parents are our partners…. https://t.co/hz33LhdhAp — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) October 25, 2021

The American Federation of Teachers, one of the largest teachers unions in the U.S., did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This month, AFT announced that it was funding a campaign ad for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

McAuliffe made headlines last month for saying parents should not “be telling schools what they should teach” in a debate with GOP opponent Glenn Youngkin.

Terry McAuliffe: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” pic.twitter.com/7S15pTv1gY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2021



“With partisan vitriol, misinformation and attacks at an all-time high, it’s important that all Virginians understand that Terry McAuliffe is the best candidate to lead the state forward,” Weingarten said in a news release.

Former President Barack Obama appeared at a campaign rally for McAuliffe on Saturday, calling parental concerns about education “phony, trumped-up culture wars.”

The public school board in Loudoun County, Virginia, was recently accused of covering up the alleged rape of a female student in a girls’ bathroom before passing a policy allowing students to use bathrooms designated for the opposite sex.

