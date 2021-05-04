Commentary
Teachers Union President Attacks Parents, Celebrates 'Reality Check' Over Last Year

Cameron ArcandMay 4, 2021 at 3:17pm
The leader of the nation’s second-largest teachers union sounded off on Twitter about parents who had to stay home with their children during the pandemic, and her comments ignited a strong backlash.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten suggested Monday that parents got a taste of their own medicine by being forced to facilitate remote learning for their children.

“I think many people who saw teachers as glorified babysitters got a reality check this year when schooling had to be done at home,” she tweeted, sharing a story from The Baltimore Sun about educators’ experiences over the past year.

“Teachers deserve respect and recognition for all of the ways they help communities,” Weingarten continued.

She failed to consider that millions of parents struggled this past year with their own issues, especially those who had to work with children at home or and those who faced unemployment.

Thankfully, Weingarten’s generalization about parents’ preconceived notions of teachers did not go unnoticed.

“Perhaps you’re projecting your own feelings?” physician and parent Anna Podolanczuk replied.

“Parents see teachers as highly trained educators. This is why we want teachers and kids back in the classroom, together, so they can keep teaching and learning. If I wanted a sitter I’d send my kid to daycare, which has been fully open.”

“I think many people who saw teachers as a profession that helps communities got a reality check this year when teachers refused to do their job,” lawyer Kristin Shapiro said.

Teachers unions were often the barricade to get schools to reopen in many districts this school year, making her comments a rather sick joke.

In-person instruction at schools not only kept many at-risk students off the streets, but it also served as a protection against abusive relatives.

It’s true that some parents view teachers as glorified babysitters, but the issue of school reopening is so much bigger than false assumptions.

Weingarten’s tweet said much more about her than the parents she was criticizing, and she should consider apologizing to the families who have braved through the new challenges remote learning brought along.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
