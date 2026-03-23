Teachers Union Tries To Cancel School So Students Can Protest Trump With Them

The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) is petitioning the local school board to excuse students’ absences so they can join the union’s anti-Trump protest.

CTU, along with other unions, is planning a one-day strike on May 1 to protest what they call President Donald Trump’s “rising authoritarianism.” The union is calling on supporters to demand Chicago Public Schools give students the day off and “make May 1st an official day of civic action.”

Despite the teachers refusing to work and demanding children not go to school, the union claims the event is intended to support Chicago students.

“In Chicago and Illinois, we are fighting for full funding for the schools our students deserve and fighting back against Trump’s rising authoritarianism,” the union said in a March 11 announcement.

“On May 1st, we will stand up for our students, our schools, and our neighbors through mutual aid, educational events, marches, rallies, and more throughout the day.”

“With the President trying to pave his way to absolute power, using our school budgets for his illegal wars and kickbacks to his billionaire friends, our students and our coworkers need us to show up and show the power of labor and community in coalition.”

The demonstration is part of a nationwide effort to not only gain more school funding, but also to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement, billionaires and the Iran War.

“Teaching our students what civic action looks like requires more than textbooks when the President sends federal agents to occupy our cities and the Governor chooses to continue giving tax breaks to billionaires instead of giving our students the school day they deserve,” CTU’s vice president, Jackson Potter, said in a statement posted to CTU’s Facebook.

Socialist Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who has accepted millions in campaign contributions from the union, has signaled support for the union’s plan, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Illinois state law allows students one excused absence to engage in a “civic event.”

The Chicago union has been at the forefront of controversy for years, most notably when teachers rallied to keep schools closed due to COVID-19 even into 2022.

CTU ignored the wishes of parents as well as the district’s own reopening plans.

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