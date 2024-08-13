Team Kamala Attacks Trump for Supposed Vocal Issue When Technical Bug Is Actually to Blame

If you were among the more than 1 million listeners to former President Donald Trump’s interview with Elon Musk on social media platform X on Monday night, you may have noticed some audio issues on the GOP presidential nominee’s end.

Leave it to Team Kamala to accuse Trump of slurring his words — even though the issue seems a bit more anodyne than that.

Take, for instance, the “Kamala HQ” account on X — an arm of the Kamala campaign that says its job is “[p]roviding context.” (Providing answers is a different matter, though, because that might require the vice president to sit down with someone and do an interview.)

“Trump, slurring, says he’s okay with climate change and rising sea levels because he thinks he’ll ‘have more oceanfront property,'” the account stated in one post, clipping a portion of the interview where Trump talked about the fact that nuclear war is a more pressing threat than global warming. (The “oceanfront property” line was obviously a joke.)

Trump, slurring, says he’s okay with climate change and rising sea levels because he thinks he’ll “have more oceanfront property” pic.twitter.com/AmdrdXCn0v — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 13, 2024

Now, let’s leave aside the fact that it’s rather rich for “Kamala HQ” to be faux worrying about Trump slurring his words when this is a woman who ran damage control for a brain-dead President Joe Biden both before and after he imploded during a June 27 debate.

Let’s also note that the Harris campaign has been basically pitching a fit about this interview since before it even happened:

JUST IN: The Harris Campaign releases unhinged campaign email, suggests Elon Musk controls democracy in America. The desperate email blasted Musk for “allowing hate speech and disinformation” on X. “The richest person in the world is a lackey for Team MAGA. Musk already ruined… pic.twitter.com/LeIVwVpww6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2024

Actual Harris operatives weren’t the only people who seemed to notice slurring. The lib irregulars were out in force, too.

Trump’s slurring “waitresses” here is next level bad. pic.twitter.com/ftbaPVkQ4T — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) August 13, 2024

Video of Trump hunched over and slurring his words while doing his Twitter Space. pic.twitter.com/V0hDakkJFA — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 13, 2024

Well, tRump isn’t the President and he isn’t “addressing the nation.” Everyone still calls it #Twitter …. and this is what’s trending#Slurring #DonaldDuck pic.twitter.com/2PDfejZ8A2 — Auggie Doggie’s Mommy (@GusDaSillyGoose) August 13, 2024

Again, the vast majority of the people who were worried about the slurring were individuals who, until last month, were supporting this guy:

Needless to say, the drugs didn’t work. pic.twitter.com/3lYHnU476w — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 28, 2024

And, as others noted, they either didn’t hear slurring or simply chalked it up to an audio issue:

People are claiming that Donald Trump is slurring. I don’t hear slurring. You may not like Donald Trump, but don’t make up stories. — 𝘾𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙖 (@Cerra__) August 13, 2024

It sounds to me like a technical problem, with S-sounds out of the vocal range of Trump’s cell phone mic.

It could be that this is a presidential candidate who’s speaking to an audience day in and day out and was talking for three hours to Elon Musk at night. Maybe it’s the fact that it was on X Spaces, too, as one user pointed out:

Sometimes I’ve noticed that in spaces for some odd reason people have a lisp…. I did hear that at first — Laura Hall (@appaloosamanche) August 13, 2024

Or maybe it’s just the fact that none of this really mattered, for this reason:

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been chatting to 1 Million+ people for two hours. Joe Biden has been asleep for two hours. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 13, 2024

Precisely. Remember, the same people who are clutching at pearls are the same people who didn’t have an issue when it came out that the leader of the free world was only “dependably engaged” until 4 p.m. and was in bed by 8 p.m.

They’re now pretending to be concerned over a minor audio issue. Right. Don’t buy it for a second.

