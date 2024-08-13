Share
Commentary

Team Kamala Attacks Trump for Supposed Vocal Issue When Technical Bug Is Actually to Blame

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 13, 2024 at 5:41am
If you were among the more than 1 million listeners to former President Donald Trump’s interview with Elon Musk on social media platform X on Monday night, you may have noticed some audio issues on the GOP presidential nominee’s end.

Leave it to Team Kamala to accuse Trump of slurring his words — even though the issue seems a bit more anodyne than that.

Take, for instance, the “Kamala HQ” account on X — an arm of the Kamala campaign that says its job is “[p]roviding context.” (Providing answers is a different matter, though, because that might require the vice president to sit down with someone and do an interview.)

“Trump, slurring, says he’s okay with climate change and rising sea levels because he thinks he’ll ‘have more oceanfront property,'” the account stated in one post, clipping a portion of the interview where Trump talked about the fact that nuclear war is a more pressing threat than global warming. (The “oceanfront property” line was obviously a joke.)

Republicans File Emergency SCOTUS Appeal to Uphold Proof of Citizenship to Vote Requirement

Now, let’s leave aside the fact that it’s rather rich for “Kamala HQ” to be faux worrying about Trump slurring his words when this is a woman who ran damage control for a brain-dead President Joe Biden both before and after he imploded during a June 27 debate.

Let’s also note that the Harris campaign has been basically pitching a fit about this interview since before it even happened:

Actual Harris operatives weren’t the only people who seemed to notice slurring. The lib irregulars were out in force, too.

Sheriff Who Was Shown in Kamala Harris Ad Reveals Truth About Featured Clip: 'Deceiving, to Say the Least'

Again, the vast majority of the people who were worried about the slurring were individuals who, until last month, were supporting this guy:

And, as others noted, they either didn’t hear slurring or simply chalked it up to an audio issue:

It sounds to me like a technical problem, with S-sounds out of the vocal range of Trump’s cell phone mic.

It could be that this is a presidential candidate who’s speaking to an audience day in and day out and was talking for three hours to Elon Musk at night. Maybe it’s the fact that it was on X Spaces, too, as one user pointed out:

Or maybe it’s just the fact that none of this really mattered, for this reason:

Precisely. Remember, the same people who are clutching at pearls are the same people who didn’t have an issue when it came out that the leader of the free world was only “dependably engaged” until 4 p.m. and was in bed by 8 p.m.

They’re now pretending to be concerned over a minor audio issue. Right. Don’t buy it for a second.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Conversation