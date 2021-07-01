Former Trump adviser Jason Miller has launched a new social media platform as a free-speech alternative to current Big Tech sites.

The new Gettr app’s mission includes “fighting cancel culture, promoting common sense, defending free speech, challenging social media monopolies, and creating a true marketplace of ideas, according to Politico.

The platform is reportedly structured similarly to Twitter.

Former President Donald Trump has not yet revealed whether or not he is personally involved with the new platform started by Miller.

Axios reported, “The app, which is in beta testing, appears in the Apple App Store and is described as ‘a non-bias social network for people all over the world.’”

The platform appears to currently be in the beta, or testing, stage, meaning users can sign up for an account.

ITS FINALLY HERE! The social media app we have all been waiting for!

Sign up NOW for early access to GETTR—a new social media platform created by Trump Advisor @JasonMillerinDC. https://t.co/jEnuErL0WN — Liz Willis (@LizWillis_) July 1, 2021

Trump shut down his personal blog at the beginning of June, just a month after its launch. At the time, Miller hinted the former president may soon return on a new social media outlet.

The page “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” is no longer live, and Miller confirmed the page “will not be returning,” according to CNBC.

“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller said via email to the outlet.

“Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing,” Miller added.

The page ended less than 30 days after its highly publicized launch.

Miller also posted to Twitter in early June, revealing the change could serve as part of a larger new social media strategy by the former president.

Miller resigned from his position later the same month to pursue new opportunities. He was soon replaced by Liz Harrington.

Miller tweeted congratulations at Harrington: “Congrats @realLizUSA! Fantastic addition to Team Trump!”

The push for social media without censorship became a glaring issue as Facebook’s Oversight Board upheld the social media giant’s suspension against former Trump on May 5.

The controversial move affirmed the company’s decision to remove Trump following the Jan. 6 incursion at the U.S. Capitol.

“Trump’s posts during the Capitol riot severely violated Facebook’s rules and encouraged and legitimized violence,” the board said.

The Board has upheld Facebook’s decision on January 7 to suspend then-President Trump from Facebook and Instagram. Trump’s posts during the Capitol riot severely violated Facebook’s rules and encouraged and legitimized violence. https://t.co/veRvWpeyCi — Oversight Board (@OversightBoard) May 5, 2021

“Within six months of this decision, Facebook must re-examine the arbitrary penalty it imposed on January 7 and decide the appropriate penalty,” the board wrote.

“This penalty must be based on the gravity of the violation and the prospect of future harm. It must also be consistent with Facebook’s rules for severe violations, which must, in turn, be clear, necessary and proportionate.”

Facebook later posted Trump would be suspended for two years.

The decision applies to both Facebook and Instagram. The former president had nearly 60 million followers across the two platforms, according to CNN.

In addition, Trump has been suspended indefinitely from Twitter.

