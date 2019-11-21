Team Trump Trolls Joe Biden over Hunter Biden Paternity Bombshell

Who says civility is dead?

President Donald Trump’s re-election team put partisanship aside (and tongue firmly in cheek) with a tweet Wednesday congratulating Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden on the latest apparent addition to his family.

As first reported by The Western Journal, a DNA test has shown that Biden’s son, Hunter, is the father of a 1-year-old child born to an Arkansas woman, according to the woman’s attorney.

Lunden Roberts, 28, is a former college basketball player. While living in Washington, she had an intimate relationship with Hunter Biden, said her attorney, Clinton Lancaster of the Lancaster Firm in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“There is a Biden in Arkansas,” Lancaster told The Western Journal. “Ms. Roberts wants Mr. Biden to support his child. … We want people to do the right thing.”

Lancaster filed a motion with the results in an Arkansas court on Wednesday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

If Hunter Biden truly is the father, the child’s age indicates the vice president’s son was involved with Roberts at the same time he was in a relationship with Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother, Beau.

Considering that Biden’s relationship with his deceased brother’s widow came at the cost of his own marriage, that didn’t sit well with some social media commenters.

Hunter Biden, 49, is currently married to Melissa Cohen, a South African woman he knew for only 10 days before tying the knot in May, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

There were plenty of other comments, too — many of them referencing the now-infamous $50,000-a-month job Hunter Biden landed on the board of the Ukraine energy company Burisma Holdings while his father was only a heartbeat away from becoming president of the United States.

Now, on a serious note, it’s important to remember that the birth of a baby is always good news, and children aren’t responsible for how they’re brought into the world.

If Hunter Biden is the father, he owes it to the child, to the child’s mother and to himself to provide every means of support.

But he’s shown a special talent for embarrassing himself — and embarrassing his father to the point of potentially endangering the former vice president’s bid for the top job.

“We want people to do the right thing,” Lancaster told The Western Journal.

Neither Joe Biden, in his long career in Democratic politics, nor Hunter Biden, in a lifetime supported by his father’s fame, has given the country much reason for hope in that regard.

It’s not uncivil to point that out.

