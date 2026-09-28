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Captain Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. team lifts the trophy after their 17-13 win during the trophy ceremony as President Donald Trump looks on following the Sunday's Singles on day four of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on Sept. 27, 2026, in Medinah, Illinois.
Captain Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. team lifts the trophy after their 17-13 win during the trophy ceremony as President Donald Trump looks on following the Sunday's Singles on day four of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on Sept. 27, 2026, in Medinah, Illinois. (Luke Hales / Getty Images)

Team USA Presidents Cup Captain Says Trump 'Gets All the Credit' for Epic Comeback Win

 By Randy DeSoto  September 28, 2026 at 2:00pm
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U.S. golf captain Brandt Snedeker credited President Donald Trump with bringing the juice that helped the team rally for a comeback win in the Presidents Cup in Illinois on Sunday.

The U.S. won nine of 12 singles matches during the final day of play at Medinah Country Club near Chicago to seal the win.

“The U.S. team entered Sunday with some work to do in the final round, trailing the International squad 10½ to 7½. The Internationals needed to win just five of the 12 matches on Sunday to claim the Cup for the first time since 1998,” USA Today reported.

“These guys never lost faith,” Snedeker told NBC. “I told the guys last night that funny stuff happens here. Medinah has a history of funny things happening. Sure enough, they went out and played their asses off today. I’m so damn proud of those guys.”

“They fought for each other. They fought for this country, and they fought for this team,” the captain said.

Did you watch any of the Presidents Cup?

“One last shoutout. Donald Trump. President Trump. He told me, ‘I’m going to bring some energy today for you guys. You guys need it.’ And I told him if we did this, he gets all the credit. So, thank you, President Trump,” Snedeker added.

Chants of “USA, USA, USA” could be heard as Trump arrived at the first hole before play began on Sunday.

Related:
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Scottie Scheffler, the top-ranked golfer in the world, got things started off on the right foot with a win in his matchup against Columbia’s Nico Echavarria.

Scheffler earned praise for a classy move when he conceded a 32-foot putt on the 14th hole to Echavarria after a fan yelled during his backswing, ESPN reported.

Snedeker gave a special acknowledgement to U.S. rookie player Jackson Koivun for his performance in the 21-year-old’s win over South Korea’s Si Woo Kim after being down 2 after 10 holes to a 2-up victory.

“The kid is special. He’s different,” Snedeker said of Koivun, who led Auburn University’s golf team to an NCAA title last spring. “You saw that for a 21-year-old kid to stand up there and hit those last two balls like he did. Not many people like that.”

Trump congratulated the members of the team during the awards ceremony after their dramatic come-from-behind win.

When asked how Sunday’s victory ranked among the others in his career, Snedeker said, “It’s really special because I got to meet President Trump today on the first tee,” drawing cheers from the crowd.

“As he told me this morning, he brought some juice for us today, and I told him if this turned out our way, I was going to give him credit. He definitely brought the juice. He deserves a lot of the credit for what happened today.”

Trump, an avid golfer and owner of multiple courses, later told reporters, “You witnessed a very historic event today. It was actually, in terms of sport and in terms of golf and in terms of our country, it was a great win.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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