Team USA Presidents Cup Captain Says Trump 'Gets All the Credit' for Epic Comeback Win

U.S. golf captain Brandt Snedeker credited President Donald Trump with bringing the juice that helped the team rally for a comeback win in the Presidents Cup in Illinois on Sunday.

The U.S. won nine of 12 singles matches during the final day of play at Medinah Country Club near Chicago to seal the win.

“The U.S. team entered Sunday with some work to do in the final round, trailing the International squad 10½ to 7½. The Internationals needed to win just five of the 12 matches on Sunday to claim the Cup for the first time since 1998,” USA Today reported.

COMEBACK COMPLETE! The U.S. Team clinches its ELEVENTH Presidents Cup in a row in dramatic fashion, besting the International Team at Medinah. 📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/HOnwtT0Bre — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 27, 2026

“These guys never lost faith,” Snedeker told NBC. “I told the guys last night that funny stuff happens here. Medinah has a history of funny things happening. Sure enough, they went out and played their asses off today. I’m so damn proud of those guys.”

“They fought for each other. They fought for this country, and they fought for this team,” the captain said.

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“One last shoutout. Donald Trump. President Trump. He told me, ‘I’m going to bring some energy today for you guys. You guys need it.’ And I told him if we did this, he gets all the credit. So, thank you, President Trump,” Snedeker added.

Chants of “USA, USA, USA” could be heard as Trump arrived at the first hole before play began on Sunday.

President Trump arrives at Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club in suburban Chicago. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/BWoGSkIi16 — Patrick Fazio (@PatrickFazio) September 27, 2026

Scottie Scheffler, the top-ranked golfer in the world, got things started off on the right foot with a win in his matchup against Columbia’s Nico Echavarria.

Scheffler earned praise for a classy move when he conceded a 32-foot putt on the 14th hole to Echavarria after a fan yelled during his backswing, ESPN reported.

A classy move from Scottie Scheffler. After a fell yelled in Nico’s swing, Scottie conceded a 32-footer to tie the hole. pic.twitter.com/CL6w1fl52s — PGA Tour (@PGATour) September 27, 2026

Snedeker gave a special acknowledgement to U.S. rookie player Jackson Koivun for his performance in the 21-year-old’s win over South Korea’s Si Woo Kim after being down 2 after 10 holes to a 2-up victory.

“The kid is special. He’s different,” Snedeker said of Koivun, who led Auburn University’s golf team to an NCAA title last spring. “You saw that for a 21-year-old kid to stand up there and hit those last two balls like he did. Not many people like that.”

The 21-year-old rookie comes up BIG! Jackson Koivun drains it to take the lead in his first Presidents Cup! 🎯 📺 Presidents Cup on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/odrGReDb0s — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 27, 2026

Trump congratulated the members of the team during the awards ceremony after their dramatic come-from-behind win.

🚨 JUST NOW: Donald Trump is PERSONALLY congratulating Team USA after their comeback win at the President’s Cup — and their faces are LIGHTING UP Pure joy from these patriots after they made their POTUS proud in Illinois! 🇺🇸 Definitely one of 47’s favorite ways to spend a… pic.twitter.com/agA1vtJpm1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 27, 2026

When asked how Sunday’s victory ranked among the others in his career, Snedeker said, “It’s really special because I got to meet President Trump today on the first tee,” drawing cheers from the crowd.

“As he told me this morning, he brought some juice for us today, and I told him if this turned out our way, I was going to give him credit. He definitely brought the juice. He deserves a lot of the credit for what happened today.”

Trump: I hope you had a good time. You witnessed a very historic event today. It was actually In terms of sport and in terms of golf and in terms of our country, it was a great win pic.twitter.com/EfJBOSl1Zf — Acyn (@Acyn) September 28, 2026

Trump, an avid golfer and owner of multiple courses, later told reporters, “You witnessed a very historic event today. It was actually, in terms of sport and in terms of golf and in terms of our country, it was a great win.”

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