Ravi Zacharias, a renowned evangelist and Christian apologist, has devoted his life to spreading the word of God. Following the announcement of his terminal cancer diagnosis, the world is on the brink of losing one of its most powerful Christian voices.

Now people are coming out in droves to share their gratitude toward a man who has touched their lives in profound ways.

On March 12, Zacharias announced to the world that doctors had discovered a malignant tumor on his sacrum — revealing a rare form of cancer known as sarcoma.

On Friday, Zacharias’ oldest daughter, Sarah Davis, shared the heartbreaking news that doctors had done all they are able to do. Zacharias and his family would be returning home “where our family can be together for whatever time the Lord gives us.”

Zacharias’ organization, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries, put out a tweet asking Christians to share their most treasured memories of him with the hashtag #ThankYouRavi.

How has @RaviZacharias impacted you? Many of you are sharing uplifting stories & messages. Please continue to post with hashtag #ThankYouRavi or through: https://t.co/JI0XyKrQB8 We’ll share these with Ravi & his family, & know they’ll be encouraged during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/fyo0SelYuq — RZIM (@RZIMhq) May 9, 2020

In a powerful show of love and support, many fans and followers have taken part in the #ThankYouRavi movement.

One of the first prominent Christians to hop on board was former football star and current MLB prospect Tim Tebow, who encouraged his followers to share their memories as well.

Joined by Christian rapper Lecrae and Pastor Louie Giglio, Tebow filmed a video shortly after visiting Zacharias and shared it Monday.

“We are so grateful we had the chance to tell him thank you for what he means to us,” Tebow said.

One of the special times of my life today seeing Ravi at his bedside & sharing what he has meant to me, & how much he’s inspired me. I would love for y’all to use the hashtag #ThankYouRavi to share what Ravi has meant to you thank you for helping encourage Ravi & his family. pic.twitter.com/OcMoyj4cfX — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) May 11, 2020

In a separate post shared on the day that Davis announced the heartbreaking news, Tebow fought back tears while explaining what the beloved evangelist meant to him.

Just wanted to share this message in regards to my friend & hero of the faith, @RaviZacharias. Please join me in prayer for Ravi & his family as he battles cancer. Also, if Ravi has touched your life or inspired you, please leave a comment to maybe encourage him & his family. pic.twitter.com/v9kDbhHAgh — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) May 8, 2020

“So I think it’s really important in life to have heroes, especially in the faith, and one of my heroes of the faith is a man named Ravi Zacharias,” Tebow said followed by a long silence as he worked up the strength to continue.

“He’s not doing very well, and so I would one, like to ask you to be praying for him and two, I know Ravi has inspired me and millions of people around the world, and so if he’s someone that has inspired you, I would like for you to please write a sweet caption on this and please mention how he has changed your life.”

Lecrae shared how Zacharias’ message was powerful enough to cross cultural barriers and reach people from all walks of life.

“What in the world ties a black kid from hip hop culture to a scholar from Delhi, India? I used to find myself on tour rapping in front of thousands of people, leaving stage and coming back to my tour bus devouring his videos and lectures,” the rapper wrote.

“I just want to give this man his roses while he’s still here. I know God is likely taking him home soon, but Im glad he was here during my life time.”

Christine Caine, an Australian-born Christian author and activist, followed suit, explaining how much Zacharias had inspired her as an apologist.

#ThankYouRavi Dr. Ravi Zacharias has had a profound impact on my life. He is such a brilliant, kind and compassionate man. I’m posting this video now because it’s important for people to know their impact on your life while you can still tell them. Thank you @RaviZacharias pic.twitter.com/QDOsGSwnpj — Christine Caine (@ChristineCaine) May 11, 2020

Grabbing a handful of Zacharias books she had on her shelf, Caine explained how reading his work had “helped to shape and frame the whole way I think about Jesus, about making a defense for the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ in our day and age.”

“Nobody has framed and shaped my thinking like you have,” she said.

Famous atheist-turned-Christian and “The Case for Christ” author Lee Strobel shared his gratitude as well.

In a tweet Monday, Strobel said Zacharias “has been a role model on how to powerfully & persuasively defend the gospel while being gentle & winsome. I’ve always appreciated his personal warmth when we’ve partnered. Ravi, I love who you are & what you’ve done!”

Through the years @RaviZacharias has been a role model on how to powerfully & persuasively defend the gospel while being gentle & winsome. I’ve always appreciated his personal warmth when we’ve partnered. Ravi, I love who you are & what you’ve done! #ThankyouRavi @RZIMhq — Lee Strobel (@LeeStrobel) May 11, 2020

Zacharias made it his mission in life to spread the Gospel. Based on these #ThankYouRavi posts and hundreds more like them, it’s clear he had an incredible impact on people’s lives by doing so — only continuing the ripple effect the Gospel has had for thousands of years.

While great evangelists will come and go, the Bible says the word of God “will never pass away.”

“Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away,” Matthew 24:35 reads.

Ravi Zacharias’ days in this world may be numbered, but his ministry will live on for years to come.

