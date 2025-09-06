Share
Faith
Peter Thiel speaks at the Cambridge Union on May 8, 2024, in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire.
Peter Thiel speaks at the Cambridge Union on May 8, 2024, in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire.

Tech Billionaire Delivering Private, Sold Out Talks in San Francisco About the Antichrist

 By Randy DeSoto  September 6, 2025 at 4:00am
PayPal and Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel believes the world is ripe for the rise of the Antichrist, and that the future evil leader will use fear in an increasingly dangerous and technologically advancing world to seize control.

Fortune reported Tuesday that Thiel will be delivering four private sold-out lectures on the Antichrist at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco starting later this month.

“The series, organized by the nonprofit Acts 17 Collective, will explore ‘the theological and technological dimensions of the Antichrist’ in four sessions across September and October. The lectures remain off-the-record, with no transcripts or recordings made public, but they draw upon the work of René Girard, the French philosopher who profoundly influenced Thiel during his Stanford undergraduate years, along with thinkers like Francis Bacon and Carl Schmitt,” Fortune said.

Randy DeSoto
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Tech Billionaire Delivering Private, Sold Out Talks in San Francisco About the Antichrist
