Tech Billionaire Delivering Private, Sold Out Talks in San Francisco About the Antichrist

PayPal and Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel believes the world is ripe for the rise of the Antichrist, and that the future evil leader will use fear in an increasingly dangerous and technologically advancing world to seize control.

Fortune reported Tuesday that Thiel will be delivering four private sold-out lectures on the Antichrist at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco starting later this month.

“The series, organized by the nonprofit Acts 17 Collective, will explore ‘the theological and technological dimensions of the Antichrist’ in four sessions across September and October. The lectures remain off-the-record, with no transcripts or recordings made public, but they draw upon the work of René Girard, the French philosopher who profoundly influenced Thiel during his Stanford undergraduate years, along with thinkers like Francis Bacon and Carl Schmitt,” Fortune said.

NEW – Tech bro transhumanist billionaire Peter Thiel will hold a four-part lecture series on the Antichrist, starting September 15 at The Commonwealth Club in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/27Rx6KQAWc — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 22, 2025

