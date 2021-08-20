Path 27
News

Tech Billionaire Gifts New Hampshire Hermit 'River Dave' $180,000 to Rebuild Cabin in Secret Location

 By Harry Wilmerding  August 20, 2021 at 12:44pm
Path 27

A tech billionaire gifted a New Hampshire hermit known as “River Dave” a $180,000 check to rebuild his cabin that was destroyed in a fire, local news outlets reported.

David Lidstone had been living in a cabin he built on private property along the Merrimack River in New Hampshire for 27 years, according to The Associated Press.

He was jailed on July 15 this year.

Prior to the fire, a judge had determined that Lidstone would be released from prison if the cabin was destroyed by the landowner, he agreed to leave the property or 30 days had passed since he was arrested, according to the AP.

Trending:
Home Invader Makes It Through the Front Door Before Being Met by Armed Woman Defending Kids

The cause of the blaze that burned down Lidstone’s cabin is still unknown, though the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been asked to investigate.

Palantir Technologies CEO and billionaire Alexander Karp gave David Lidstone the $180,000 check on Aug. 11 to rebuild his cabin in a new, secret location, the Concord Monitor reported.

“How can I express myself and my gratitude towards something like that? I start to tear up whenever I think about it,” Lidstone told the Monitor.

Should the hermit be allowed to live where he wants?

“For an old logger who always had to work, for anyone to give you that type of money, it’s incredibly difficult for me to get my head around.”

Jodie Gedeon, a close friend of Lidstone, announced the gift on a Facebook page and said River Dave would have temporary housing for the winter until the new cabin’s construction begins, according to the Monitor.

Karp co-founded the technology company Palantir Technologies, which makes data mining software used by the government and businesses, in 2003.

Forbes estimated Karp’s net worth at $2.1 billion.

“I truly believe it’s in Mr. Karp’s nature to do this,” Gedeon said, according to the Monitor.

Related:
Dear New York Times, Mother Teresa Was Not a Cult Leader

“He is a sincere person [who] cares about others. He has humanity; he does the right thing.”

A Palantir spokesperson confirmed the story to the Monitor. The company has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Harry Wilmerding
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Announces Strict COVID-19 Policy for Public Schools
Biden's Department of Defense Press Secretary Remains Vague About Number of Americans Evacuated from Afghanistan
Despite Internal Disputes, Democrats Move to Push a $3.5 Trillion Budget Forward
More Than 20 Dead, Dozens Missing After Record-Breaking Flood in Tennessee
Business Groups Sue Biden Over Health Care Policy that Will Allegedly Cost Over $3.5 Billion in Its First Year
See more...

Conversation