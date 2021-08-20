Tech Billionaire Gifts New Hampshire Hermit 'River Dave' $180,000 to Rebuild Cabin in Secret Location

A tech billionaire gifted a New Hampshire hermit known as “River Dave” a $180,000 check to rebuild his cabin that was destroyed in a fire, local news outlets reported.

David Lidstone had been living in a cabin he built on private property along the Merrimack River in New Hampshire for 27 years, according to The Associated Press.

He was jailed on July 15 this year.

Prior to the fire, a judge had determined that Lidstone would be released from prison if the cabin was destroyed by the landowner, he agreed to leave the property or 30 days had passed since he was arrested, according to the AP.

The cause of the blaze that burned down Lidstone’s cabin is still unknown, though the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been asked to investigate.

Palantir Technologies CEO and billionaire Alexander Karp gave David Lidstone the $180,000 check on Aug. 11 to rebuild his cabin in a new, secret location, the Concord Monitor reported.

“How can I express myself and my gratitude towards something like that? I start to tear up whenever I think about it,” Lidstone told the Monitor.

“For an old logger who always had to work, for anyone to give you that type of money, it’s incredibly difficult for me to get my head around.”

Jodie Gedeon, a close friend of Lidstone, announced the gift on a Facebook page and said River Dave would have temporary housing for the winter until the new cabin’s construction begins, according to the Monitor.

Karp co-founded the technology company Palantir Technologies, which makes data mining software used by the government and businesses, in 2003.

Forbes estimated Karp’s net worth at $2.1 billion.

“I truly believe it’s in Mr. Karp’s nature to do this,” Gedeon said, according to the Monitor.

“He is a sincere person [who] cares about others. He has humanity; he does the right thing.”

A Palantir spokesperson confirmed the story to the Monitor. The company has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

