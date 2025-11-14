Tech CEO Whose Office Neighbors Mamdani's HQ Spots a Familiar Face Through the Window

Whether the Democrats like it or not, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is here to stay for the next four years.

And to be clear, some Democrats appear to be bristling at that.

Notable New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand never gave Mamdani a proper endorsement.

But some Democrat power players appear to be cozying up to Mamdani — and aren’t too keen about people looking into it.

The company Extend, which is an AI firm that helps process various sorts of documents, apparently has a building right next to Mamdani’s headquarters.

And when co-founder and CEO of Extend, Kushal Byatnal, looked out his window, he saw a very interesting guest speaking with Mamdani.

our office is directly across the street from Mamdani’s campaign HQ we looked over after standup today and surprise, Elizabeth Warren and Mamdani in a deep debate team is tempted to put up a sign petitioning for @ExtendHQ to take over doc processing for NYC pic.twitter.com/wOBIvjlTho — Kushal Byatnal (@kushalbyatnal) November 13, 2025

“We looked over after standup today and surprise, Elizabeth Warren and Mamdani in a deep debate,” Byatnal posted.

Far-left Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren was spotted talking to Mamdani in the slightly blurry photo.

The two appeared to be discussing something, with what looks like at least one person sitting with them, and another person behind a computer screen who appeared to be typing.

No other details, nor an explanation for this conversation, appears to be floating around.

It is worth noting that unlike some of her peers, Warren endorsed Mamdani and had been campaigning for him after the latter won the Democratic primary in New York City’s mayoral race.

Zohran’s inspiring campaign showed what grassroots movements can achieve when we fight for bold policies. His focus on government serving the people—not billionaires—will make life more affordable for NYC. I strongly support @ZohranKMamdani. He’ll be a fantastic mayor! https://t.co/NmcdJlxOBj — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 25, 2025

“Zohran’s inspiring campaign showed what grassroots movements can achieve when we fight for bold policies. His focus on government serving the people — not billionaires — will make life more affordable for NYC,” Warren posted in June.

She added that Mamdani would be a “fantastic mayor.”

Well, at the very least, he doesn’t appear to be a mayor that values privacy — until now.

Byatnal had a humorous update to his outing of the Warren-Mamdani meeting:

update: the blinds are all closed this morning https://t.co/biFGfyc4wG pic.twitter.com/stGadLwKpF — Kushal Byatnal (@kushalbyatnal) November 13, 2025

“Update: the blinds are all closed this morning,” Byatnal posted.

