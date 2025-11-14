Share
News

Tech CEO Whose Office Neighbors Mamdani's HQ Spots a Familiar Face Through the Window

 By Bryan Chai  November 14, 2025 at 4:28pm
Share

Whether the Democrats like it or not, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is here to stay for the next four years.

And to be clear, some Democrats appear to be bristling at that.

Notable New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand never gave Mamdani a proper endorsement.

But some Democrat power players appear to be cozying up to Mamdani — and aren’t too keen about people looking into it.

The company Extend, which is an AI firm that helps process various sorts of documents, apparently has a building right next to Mamdani’s headquarters.

And when co-founder and CEO of Extend, Kushal Byatnal, looked out his window, he saw a very interesting guest speaking with Mamdani.

“We looked over after standup today and surprise, Elizabeth Warren and Mamdani in a deep debate,” Byatnal posted.

Far-left Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren was spotted talking to Mamdani in the slightly blurry photo.

The two appeared to be discussing something, with what looks like at least one person sitting with them, and another person behind a computer screen who appeared to be typing.

No other details, nor an explanation for this conversation, appears to be floating around.

It is worth noting that unlike some of her peers, Warren endorsed Mamdani and had been campaigning for him after the latter won the Democratic primary in New York City’s mayoral race.

Related:
Republican NYC Councilwoman Moves to Call Mamdani's Bluff on His First Day in Office by Hosting Netanyahu

“Zohran’s inspiring campaign showed what grassroots movements can achieve when we fight for bold policies. His focus on government serving the people — not billionaires — will make life more affordable for NYC,” Warren posted in June.

She added that Mamdani would be a “fantastic mayor.”

Well, at the very least, he doesn’t appear to be a mayor that values privacy — until now.

Byatnal had a humorous update to his outing of the Warren-Mamdani meeting:

“Update: the blinds are all closed this morning,” Byatnal posted.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Kai Trump Bounces Back from Rough LGPA Debut: 'A Lot of Pressure On Her'
Tech CEO Whose Office Neighbors Mamdani's HQ Spots a Familiar Face Through the Window
Longtime Fox News Host Janice Dean Announces She's 'Taking a Break from Work' Due to 'Health Issues'
Fact Check: Did a 'Racist' Seattle Police Officer Kick a Black FBI Agent Out of a Coffee Shop?
AI Company's Commercial Touting Feature Allowing Users to Commune with the Dead Blasted as 'Antihuman and Demonic'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation