Tech Company Breaks Silence After Its CEO Was Caught at Concert with Another Woman

Tech platform Astronomer posted an update Friday, two days after the company’s CEO was allegedly caught on a concert “kiss cam” in a cozy embrace with a female coworker who was not his wife.

Since video of the Wednesday incident went viral, many news outlets reported that the company hadn’t been responding to media inquiries and that it had restricted comments on its social media posts.

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding,” the company posted to the social media platform X on Friday. “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.

“The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.

“Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect,” the statement read.

Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional… pic.twitter.com/rfrAQ5bygy — Astronomer (@astronomerio) July 18, 2025

The Coldplay concert at Boston’s Gillette Stadium was filled that night with 66,000 “ecstatic fans,” according to Billboard.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was narrating the action when the “kiss cam” beamed an image of the couple onto the Jumbotron screen.

The camera showed a man later identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron — who is married — affectionately embracing Kristin Cabot, the company’s human resources director.

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

Cabot quickly turned away and covered her face with her hands, while Byron ducked for cover.

Martin further flamed the embarrassment.

“Come on, you’re OK!” he told the couple over the loudspeakers. “Uh-oh … Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.”

As the news spread Thursday, Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, reportedly deleted “Byron” as her last name on Facebook before deleting her profile altogether.

Some reports claimed that the blushing woman seen next to Cabot in the video was Alyssa Stoddard, the senior director of people at Astronomer.

But Astronomer’s update refuted that claim, clarifying that no other employees were in the video.

