Tech Giant Dredges Up Major Player From Great Recession Saga To Be AI Watchdog

Artificial intelligence giant Anthropic announced Thursday that it has appointed former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke to its Long-Term Benefit Trust.

After being appointed by President George W. Bush, Bernanke served as Federal Reserve Chair from 2006 to 2014, presiding over financial crisis of 2008. In his new position Bernanke will be responsible for advising leadership decisions involving artificial intelligence risks and societal impacts as well as appointing Anthropic board members, according to Yahoo Finance.

“He [Bernanke] joins an independent body that works to hold Anthropic to its mission: the responsible development of advanced AI for the long-term benefit on humanity,” Anthropic’s Thursday press release stated.

Anthropic did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

“The potential of Artificial Intelligence is enormous, and so is the range of outcomes. How that potential plays out will depend, in part, on the institutions we build it around,” Bernanke said in a statement released by Anthropic.

“Anthropic has created a unique governance structure to try to ensure that the long-run benefits of AI for humanity far outweigh the risks,” Bernanke said, according to the statement. “I am honored to have this opportunity, and I will try to contribute in any way I can to this critical mission.”

When Bernanke served as Federal Reserve Chair, he was known for pioneering the heavily scrutinized monetary policy quantitative easing (QE).

“The quantitative easing scheme involved the unconventional purchase of Treasury bond securities and mortgage-backed securities to increase the money supply in the economy,” according to Investopedia.

After leaving his role as Federal Reserve Chair he served in organizations such as the Brookings Institution, Citadel, and Pimco. In 2022 he received a Nobel Prize in economics for research on Great Depression causes, according to CNBC.

Bernanke will be the fourth member of the trust and join Neil Buddy Shah, CEO of the Clinton Health Access Initiative, Richard Fontaine, a national security expert, and Mariano-Florentino Cuellar, an international affairs expert, according to CNBC.

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