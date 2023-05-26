Share
Tech Glitch Doesn't Stop DeSantis from Tallying Eye-Popping Fundraising Haul in First 24 Hours, Blowing Past Trump and Biden

 By Jack Davis  May 26, 2023 at 6:49am
While he got a lot of static for a glitch-filled campaign debut Wednesday on Twitter, Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got a lot of campaign cash as well.

The DeSantis campaign said Thursday that it received $8.2 million in donations over the campaign’s first 24 hours.


The New York Times noted that the amount outstripped the $6.3 million President Joe Biden raised in the first 24 hours after he announced his candidacy for the White House in 2019.

Former President Donald Trump raised about $9.5 million in six weeks after announcing his candidacy in November — a number DeSantis is almost certain to surpass.

The most recent 24-hour yardstick for Trump was the $4 million he raised in the first 24 hours after he was indicted by a New York grand jury on felony charges of falsifying business records.

The numbers for DeSantis include online donations and those from bundlers making fundraising calls Thursday.

The Times report said the governor made some calls as well.

The Never Back Down super PAC, which is working on behalf of DeSantis, expects to spend $200 million, with about half of that focused on the early primary states of New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina as well the Iowa caucuses, according to the Times.

The voter outreach effort calls for more than 2,600 field organizers to be hired by Labor Day.


“No one has ever contemplated the scale of this organization or operation, let alone done it. This has just never even been dreamed up,” said Chris Jankowski, who leads the group.

Despite the glitches during the governor’s announcement interview with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces, enthusiasm for the DeSantis campaign was high among its bundlers, according to CBS News.

“It’s exciting,” said Sandy Stillwell-Youngquist, a Florida business owner making her first foray into presidential campaign fundraising on behalf of DeSantis.

“I did vote for Trump, but he just wasn’t able to close his mouth when he needed to close his mouth, and that was so unfortunate,” she said. “I just think when you elect this president, you need to be able to see them do an eight-year term … what you have to really look at is down the road, what’s best for our nation.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation