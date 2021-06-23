Tech Tycoon John McAfee Found Dead Months After Calling Out US Deep State, Authorities Allege Suicide

Antivirus software tech tycoon and libertarian advocate John McAfee was found dead in a Spanish jail cell Wednesday in what Spanish authorities and his lawyer say is an apparent suicide.

The infamous tech baron was arrested in October, the New York Post reported. According to Reuters, he was found dead in his Barcelona cell after a Spanish court authorized his extradition to the U.S.

“The Catalan regional police are investigating the incident, and the evidence points to a suicide, according to the [Spanish] Justice Department,” the Spanish outlet El Pais reported.

His lawyer said McAfee, 75, had hanged himself.

The Spanish High Court had ruled Wednesday that McAfee could be extradited to the U.S. to face tax evasion charges. He had previously been charged with financial crimes in two U.S. federal court districts.

In October, prosecutors in the Western District of Tennessee indicted McAfee for alleged tax evasion. According to the New York Post, he was accused of failing to pay income taxes on millions of dollars that he earned between 2014 and 2018.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan had also charged him with helping to run a cryptocurrency scheme. According to prosecutors, “McAfee and an accomplice allegedly bilked bitcoin investors out of some $13 million in two schemes,” the Post reported.

In July 2020, McAfee released a video calling out the “Deep State,” which he said was made up of unelected, career U.S. government employees who hold far too much control over the lives of Americans.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Is there a deep state? Does it secretly control America? Use your common sense!

Have a listen. pic.twitter.com/yIwmnPf8Di — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 25, 2020

McAfee had long claimed that the U.S. government was targeting him for political purposes.

On multiple occasions, the tech tycoon posted tweets claiming he would never commit suicide.

Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: “We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself”. I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD available only on https://t.co/HdSEYi9krq🙂 pic.twitter.com/rJ0Vi2Hpjj — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) November 30, 2019

In October, he announced on Twitter, “I am content in here. I have friends. The food is good.”

I am content in here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) October 15, 2020

“Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine,” McAfee said.

On Sunday, McAfee’s wife, Janice, posted a statement to Twitter saying her husband’s “honesty has often gotten him in trouble with corrupt governments and corrupt government officials because of his outspoken nature and his refusal to be extorted, intimidated or silenced.

“Now US authorities are determined to have John die in prison to make an example of him for speaking out against the corruption within their government agencies.

“The media continues to vilify him, per their narrative, and there is no hope of him ever having a fair trial in America because there is no longer any justice in America.”

Happy Father’s Day @officialmcafee. Though you are spending the day in prison know that you are loved and appreciated. #FreeJohnMcAfee #FreeMcAfee pic.twitter.com/YFmB36KWfb — Janice McAfee (@theemrsmcafee) June 20, 2021

McAfee was the founder of McAfee Antivirus. He unsuccessfully sought the Libertarian Party nomination for president twice — in 2016 and 2020.

