One polling site in DeKalb County, Georgia, experienced “technical issues” Wednesday morning and will have to manually scan 19,000 ballots as the state awaits results of two hotly contested runoff races, according to election officials.

“Georgia’s voting system provides built-in safeguards, in the form of paper ballots, that allow us to quickly process ballots that are electronically cast,” Erica Hamilton, the director of DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections, said in a statement, according to Fox News.

“These outstanding paper ballots are currently being scanned and the tabulation will be completed as quickly as possible and in compliance with state guidelines.”

DeKalb County is a largely African-American suburb of Atlanta and is expected to go to the Democratic Senate candidates, according to Newsweek.

Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossof both declared their victory on Wednesday morning, even though Ossof’s race has yet to be called.

“It is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate,” Ossof said, according to NPR.

“Everybody who cast your ballot, everybody who put your faith and confidence in our democracy’s capacity to deliver the representation that we deserve — whether you were for me, or against me — I’ll be for you in the U.S. Senate.”

The Rev. Raphael Warnock appeared to have defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler on Tuesday, and Ossoff currently leads in the race against Republican David Perdue, Axios reported.

If both Democrats win, there would be a 50-50 split in the Senate and presumptive Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would likely be the tie-breaking vote after Jan. 20.

Perdue and Loeffler have not yet conceded the race.

In a series of tweets Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump continued to discuss voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and claimed Georgia’s election was rigged.

“These scoundrels are only toying with the @sendavidperdue (a great guy) vote. Just didn’t want to announce quite yet,” Trump tweeted.

“They’ve got as many ballots as are necessary. Rigged Election!”

As Congress met to certify the 2020 presidential election results, Trump maintained that Vice President Mike Pence has the power to overturn the results.

“If Vice President @Mike Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency,” Trump tweeted.

“THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND, MORE IMPORTANTLY, OUR COUNTRY, NEEDS THE PRESIDENCY MORE THAN EVER BEFORE – THE POWER OF THE VETO. STAY STRONG!,” he added.

In a Wednesday letter to Congress, Pence broke with Trump and said he believes he lacks the “unilateral authority” to reject electoral votes.

