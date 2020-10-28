Ted Cruz Blasts Twitter CEO: 'Who the Hell Elected You and Put You in Charge?'

Sen. Ted Cruz obliterated Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey at a Senate hearing Wednesday over his company’s decision to unilaterally censor a New York Post report allegedly linking Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to his son’s foreign business dealings.

On Oct. 14, the Post first broke a story that it said linked the former vice president to Hunter Biden’s position on the board of the Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings via a laptop reportedly abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop last year by the younger Biden.

Twitter acted quickly, censoring the spread of the story across the platform and even locking many accounts which shared the reporting.

While Twitter has backtracked somewhat, as of Wednesday, the Post was still being prevented by the company from using its account.

Dorsey said during the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on Big Tech’s liability protections that the Post could regain the use of the account, but only if it deletes the tweet which shared the original reporting.

An emotional Cruz, though, channeled the frustration of every proponent for free speech when he unleashed on the Twitter CEO.

While the Texas Republican had a bit of criticism for the heads of Facebook and Google during his comments Wednesday, he saved his most passionate remarks for Dorsey, with whom his displeasure is well-documented.

Cruz grew impatient with Dorsey’s attempts to justify censoring news, and raised his voice.

Sen. Ted Cruz: “Mr. Dorsey, who the hell elected you? And put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report, and what the American people are allowed to hear… and why do you persist in behaving as a Democratic super PAC?” pic.twitter.com/lrC9II2MxL — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 28, 2020

“Mr. Dorsey, who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear?” Cruz asked. “Why do you persist in behaving as a Democratic super PAC, silencing views to the contrary of your political beliefs?”

A seemingly shell-shocked Dorsey, sporting a long beard and a nose ring, was lethargic in his response.

In his remarks Wednesday, Dorsey droned on about Twitter’s unevenly enforced policies for speech, which are known for letting leftist and even radical Islamist rhetoric run wild, while throwing down a gauntlet on conservative opinions.

I believe the three witnesses who testified before @SenateCommerce today collectively pose the single greatest threat to free speech in America. I focused my questioning on @Jack because, of @Twitter, @Facebook, & @Google, I believe Twitter’s conduct has been the most egregious. pic.twitter.com/s1JJzTIqir — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 28, 2020

During his exchange with the Twitter CEO, Cruz also reminded Dorsey of the Post’s storied history.

Cruz told Dorsey, “Let’s be clear, the New York Post isn’t just some random guy tweeting. The New York Post has the fourth-highest circulation of any newspaper in America. The New York Post is over 200 years old. The New York Post was founded by Alexander Hamilton.

“And your position is that you can sit in Silicon Valley and demand of the media that you can tell them what stories they can publish, and you can tell the American people what reporting they can hear, is that right?” Cruz asked.

Cruz suggested Twitter was attempting to do damage control for Democrats by engaging in “rampant censorship and silencing.”

The senator finally got his opportunity to meet with the Silicon Valley liberals who disproportionately target conservative voices, and he nailed them.

With the heads of Facebook, Google and Twitter all testifying on Wednesday, Cruz actually opened his remarks by stating, “The three witnesses we have before this committee today collectively pose, I believe, the single greatest threat to free speech in America, and the greatest threat we have to free and fair elections.”

Online platforms have become the most prominent way for Americans to discuss ideas.

Considering the blatant censorship displayed by Big Tech of conservatives in recent weeks, and indeed the last several years, Cruz is absolutely correct.

The biggest threat to the country’s elections lies not in some distant country, but in the San Francisco Bay area of Northern California.

