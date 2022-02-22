Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz took aim at the reported 81 million voters who put Joe Biden in the White House, saying that Biden’s rise to power handed Russia the excuse to go to war against Ukraine.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” the Texas Republican blasted Joe Biden’s “fecklessness” for putting Europe on the “verge of war.”

Cruz cited Biden’s “surrender and disastrous retreat from Afghanistan” as “the worst military catastrophe for the United States in decades,” which emboldened Russia to threaten to invade Ukraine.

“At the time [of the withdrawal from Afghanistan], I said as a result of this incredible weakness, all of our enemies across the globe are looking to Washington. They are taking the measure of the man in the Oval Office. And as a result, as I said back in August, the chances of Russia invading Ukraine have just risen tenfold. The chances of China invading Taiwan have just risen tenfold. We’re seeing the first of those two shoes dropping today because of Biden’s weakness,” Cruz said.

Cruz added that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline legislation that Trump signed is a perfect example of how Biden’s weak foreign policy is inviting war.

In 2019, Trump signed legislation to sanction Russia for the pipeline that is set to run from Russia to Germany, without entering into Ukraine. Putin quickly shut down construction of the pipeline with Trump in office. But almost as soon as Biden took office, the Russians once again began construction, knowing full well that Biden wouldn’t do a thing about it.

“The reason he’s building the pipeline is that it skips Ukraine. It goes right around Ukraine. Why? Because the real insurance that Ukraine had against invasion is that Putin has to take his energy as natural gas in pipelines that go through Ukraine. Once he builds Nord Stream 2, he no longer has to worry about those pipelines,” Cruz told host Bill Hemmer.

“[Putin] knew what was going to happen … which was that Joe Biden formally waived sanctions on Russia, on Putin, and gave the green light to build Nord Stream 2,” Cruz explained. “That is why we have over 100,000 troops and Russian tanks on the border of Ukraine preparing to invade. That’s why we’re on the brink of war in Europe.”

“Joe Biden came to Capitol Hill and personally lobbied Democratic senators to vote against Russian sanctions. That’s why we’re facing this invasion,” Cruz insisted. “I gotta say, Bill, Joe Biden becoming president is the best thing that ever happened, tragically, for Vladimir Putin.”

Now, Putin is having his way. If you can believe U.S. intelligence sources, Russian military commanders have been given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine, according to The Hill.

“They’re doing everything that American commanders would do once they got the order to proceed,” said CBS national security correspondent David Martin on Sunday’s “Face the Nation.”

“The intelligence says that Russian troops have actually received orders now to proceed with the invasion. So not only are they moving up closer and closer to the border and into these attack positions, but the commanders on the ground are making specific plans for how they would maneuver in their sector of the battlefield,” Martin added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also told reporters that Putin is looking to kick off his invasion. Blinken told “Face the Nation” on Sunday, “Everything we’re seeing tells us that the decision we believe President Putin has made to invade is moving forward.”

So, apparently the stage is set. And who is to blame? As far as Cruz is concerned, it might be voters.

Biden reportedly won 51.3 percent of the vote in 2020, supposedly with more than 81 million votes. Did these millions of voters realize they were pushing over the first domino for war in Europe?

Whether they intended to vote for war or not, elections have consequences. It isn’t likely that Biden’s 81 million voters want war to break out on Ukrainian soil, but by putting a weakling such as Biden in the White House, they gave the nod to every bad foreign actor in the world, telling them that they have nothing to fear from the United States.

Still, Tex Cruz is right. Often Americans tend to turn their ire to the bad things politicians do in office. But just as often they conveniently forget that those politicians got into office because of the voters who put them there.

Whatever they thought they were doing, 81 million Americans voted to embolden Putin to launch his long-hoped for war to steal Ukraine away from its citizens.

