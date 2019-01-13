Ted Cruz Blasts Tim Kaine for Putting Politics over Constituency

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz criticized his Democratic colleague Sen. Tim Kaine on Sunday for holding a large portion of his constituency hostage in order to advance his party’s political agenda.

“You’ve got my friend Tim Kaine coming on (‘Meet The Press’) in a minute, he represents Virginia,” Cruz told host Chuck Todd.

“There are a lot of federal workers in the commonwealth of Virginia.”

“If Tim Kaine and (fellow Virginia Sen.) Mark Warner were to say ‘We’re going to put the jobs of the men and women of Virginia ahead of our partisan interests, ahead of the fact that our base hates (President) Donald Trump,’ it would take only five more Democrats in the Senate to have the votes to say this second ‘Schumer Shutdown’ is over, we’re reopening the government and we’re going to implement common sense border security that the American people want,” Cruz continued.

The Republican-led House passed a stopgap funding bill on Dec. 20 that included appropriations to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

TRENDING: State of ‘National Emergency’? The Law Is Firmly on Donald Trump’s Side

However, with a 51-seat majority, Senate Republicans fell short of the necessary 60 votes needed to send it to Trump’s desk for signature.

Consequently, a government shutdown has been in effect since funding expired Dec. 21.

Due to the proximity to the nation’s capital, Virginia has a disproportionate share of federal employees, many of which have been furloughed because of the shutdown.

Nearly one out of every five full-time government workers lives in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area comprised of D.C., Maryland and Virginia, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Do you agree with Cruz? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“The House passed a bill opening the government — funding all of the government and securing the border,” said Cruz. “The Democrats’ position can’t be that we’ve got to force a shutdown. What the Democrats are saying is we’re going to hold federal workers hostage.”

The Texas senator also called out Democrats in the Senate for their disingenuous attempt to shutdown the government over the border wall.

“Here’s the ridiculous thing about Senate Democrats: this is not substantive. They voted for it before,” Cruz said.

“(Senate Minority Leader) Chuck Schumer and every single Democrat in the senate in 2013 voted for 350 miles of additional border fencing and border security. They’ve now shut the government down on 234 miles.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: Ted Cruz Uses the Constitution To Defend Building Border Wall

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.