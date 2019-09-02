SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Ted Cruz Calmly Shuts Down Every Leftist Who Says Gun Ownership Isn't a God-Given Right

×
By Bradley Evans
Published September 2, 2019 at 1:38pm
Print

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz offered Alyssa Milano a history lesson Sunday after the actress and leftist activist criticized the Second Amendment on Twitter.

Milano was responding to a Texas state lawmaker, Rep. Matt Schaefer, who had vowed to protect the “God-given rights” of gun ownership.

“Can someone cite which passage of the Bible God states it is a god-given right to own a gun?” Milano replied.

TRENDING: Trump Erupts at Mainstream Media After WaPo Hit Piece: 'They Are Now Beyond Fake, They Are Corrupt'

Cruz responded to the activist’s tweet in earnest, writing that Milano’s question was “excellent” and “worth considering carefully w/o the snark of Twitter.”

The exchange began after a gunman killed at least seven people in a mass shooting Saturday in West Texas. Schaefer sought to assure his constituents that he was “NOT going to use the evil acts of a handful of people to diminish the God-given rights of my fellow Texans.”

The lawmaker’s conservative stance prompted the response from Milano, which in turn led to Cruz’s thoughtful reply.

The Republican senator began by offering a biblical example of a law protecting the right to self-defense.

RELATED: It's Showtime: Ted Cruz Accepts Alyssa Milano's Vulgar Demand for Live Gun Debate

Cruz went on to explain that the Second Amendment is a natural consequence of the Declaration of Independence’s statement that rights come from our “Creator,” not from other men.

The right to bear arms, therefore, is no mere endorsement of hunting or target shooting; it is a mechanism for Americans to protect something much more important — the “unalienable” right to life.

Cruz wasn’t done. He gave an example of a gun being used to stop a murderer and save lives, from Texas’ own Sutherland Springs shooting.

The senator also cited an early American academic who agreed that a right to bear arms was fundamental to freedom. Proving his point, Cruz reminded his followers of how the KKK sought to disarm African-Americans after the Civil War.

Cruz concluded with a warning against “playing politics” with events like mass shootings, calling out “some 2020 Dems” for proposing “forcible gun confiscation.”

Milano was unable to respond to Cruz’s comments civilly, telling the senator that she wanted Americans to hear his “bulls— 1st hand.”

While the actress’ flippant response was nothing new for Twitter (as Cruz himself seemed to recognize), debates on gun legislation don’t have to be uncouth.

America’s gun debate needs more contributions like Cruz’s — and less partisan blustering from uncouth celebrity activists.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×