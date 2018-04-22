Ted Cruz Challenger’s Radical Leftist Agenda Should Alarm Voters

There are many red flags when it comes to Beto O’Rourke, the Texas Congressman challenging U.S. Senator Ted Cruz’s senate seat for the 2018 midterm elections in November.

On the campaign website, O’Rourke lists an agenda including open borders, pro-abortion policies, and government healthcare to name a few.

Here are five issues that explain how far-left Cruz’s challenger really is.

1. Abortion

O’Rourke is clearly not pro-life, ignoring the technological advances and modern-day science that already proves life begins at conception, making abortion murder.

Like many leftists, he describes his views on abortion under the guise of “Women’s Health.” The website states the goal of “ensuring that a woman’s right to choose is not compromised by limited access to safe and legal abortion services or family planning help.”

One abortion is bad enough, but he believes there shouldn’t be any limits on it.

2. Open Borders

Dealing with immigration, O’Rourke opposes the building of a wall along our southern border, claiming now is a time when the border “has never been safer.”

He also fails to mention any opposition to sanctuary cities. In 2015, 32-year-old Kate Steinle was shot by an illegal alien in San Francisco, a crime labeled as an accident. If it was not a sanctuary city, she very well could have been alive today.

3. Closing Guantanamo Bay

According to Project Vote Smart, the candidate voted in support of a 2013 amendment aiming to shut down Gitmo. From the description, it “establishes framework for the closing of the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, by December 1, 2014.”

Sound familiar? President Obama also wanted to shut it down, making it one of his campaign promises before the 2008 presidential election.

O’Rourke should not be trusted with our foreign policy and national security issues if he is willing to transfer some of the most dangerous terrorists to prisons all across our country and make our neighborhoods feel unsafe.

4. Climate Change

O’Rourke supports the Paris Climate Agreement. He would also give more power to the EPA, claiming drilling and fracking is harmful to the environment.

For the past 4 billion years, the earth has gone through climate change in natural cycles.

The left’s environmental agenda is not really about the environment. Instead, they use it as an excuse to grow the size of government, and their list of endless regulations puts a stranglehold on the economy.

5. Government-Run Healthcare

The key to lower healthcare premiums and other expenses is increasing competition among multiple markets. This cannot be achieved with so many government regulations, as we have seen from the disasters of Obamacare.

Yet, O’Rourke supports a single-payer system and says he wants to “improve” Obamacare. After President Obama promised to lower premiums for Americans, the average premium costs have actually increased.

The only way to actually improve it is by fully repealing Obamacare and returning to a free-market based healthcare system. Europe’s healthcare system is falling apart, yet Cruz’s challenger wants to bring that same concept to America.

These two candidates are clearly divided on many important issues. Congressman O’Rourke has a far-left agenda that does not match the conservative values of many voters. Ted Cruz, on the other hand, does uphold those values, and is a man with principles who stands by his campaign promises.

Mitch Behna is a conservative who previously blogged for Wayne Dupree at waynedupree.com and the pro-life blog Live Action at liveaction.org.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

