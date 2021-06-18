Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz blasted President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday during an interview, claiming they “are quite simply not doing their jobs.”

The “Fox & Friends” interview addressed the Biden administration’s handling of the growing immigration crisis along the nation’s southern border.

Host Steve Doocy said, “States all across the country are sending people to your state because it’s a mess.”

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are quite simply not doing their jobs. They’re refusing to enforce the law and secure the border. pic.twitter.com/8INqXgcjfb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 18, 2021

Cruz answered, “It is, and it is a complete and total abdication by the federal government. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are quite simply not doing their job. They’re refusing to enforce the law.”

He added, “And they’ve created an unmitigated crisis at the border.”

Cruz also addressed his recent trip to the border and what he saw.

“A couple of months ago, I took 19 senators down to the border to see firsthand what was happening, and I’ve been to the border many times. It is worse than it has ever been.”

He added, “We had just last month over 180,000 people cross illegally, last month.

“We’re on pace for two million people to cross illegally, and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have zero intention of doing anything. That’s why they won’t go to the border.”

Cruz said, “At this point, it’s almost like a comedy show.”

The senator also took to the Senate floor this week to address the Biden administration’s problems.

He said, “On Sunday, June 20, Joe Biden will have been president for exactly five months. And in these five months, we’ve seen crisis after crisis after crisis.”

Sen. @tedcruz: “On Sunday, June 20th, Joe Biden will have been president for exactly five months. And in these five months, we’ve seen crisis after crisis after crisis.” pic.twitter.com/fLuxoQ4OzW — The Hill (@thehill) June 17, 2021

Cruz mocked Harris in the remarks, saying “the vice president, it seems, cannot be bothered.”

Sen. @tedcruz: “We’re not facing a humanitarian crisis, a border crisis, a public health crisis, a national security crisis in Europe. We’re facing one on our southern border, we’re facing it in my home state of Texas. And the vice president, it seems, cannot be bothered.” pic.twitter.com/y1rcedkIvA — The Hill (@thehill) June 17, 2021

Cruz noted in his Fox News interview regarding Harris, “She’s afraid of what’s going on down there and they have no solutions.”

