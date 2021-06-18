News
Ted Cruz Drops the Hammer: 'Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Are Quite Simply Not Doing Their Jobs'

Dillon Burroughs June 18, 2021 at 8:10am

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz blasted President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday during an interview, claiming they “are quite simply not doing their jobs.”

The “Fox & Friends” interview addressed the Biden administration’s handling of the growing immigration crisis along the nation’s southern border.

Host Steve Doocy said, “States all across the country are sending people to your state because it’s a mess.”

Cruz answered, “It is, and it is a complete and total abdication by the federal government. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are quite simply not doing their job. They’re refusing to enforce the law.”

He added, “And they’ve created an unmitigated crisis at the border.”

Cruz also addressed his recent trip to the border and what he saw.

“A couple of months ago, I took 19 senators down to the border to see firsthand what was happening, and I’ve been to the border many times. It is worse than it has ever been.”

Should Joe Biden visit the U.S.-Mexican border?

He added, “We had just last month over 180,000 people cross illegally, last month.

“We’re on pace for two million people to cross illegally, and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have zero intention of doing anything. That’s why they won’t go to the border.”

Cruz said, “At this point, it’s almost like a comedy show.”

The senator also took to the Senate floor this week to address the Biden administration’s problems.

He said, “On Sunday, June 20, Joe Biden will have been president for exactly five months. And in these five months, we’ve seen crisis after crisis after crisis.”

Cruz mocked Harris in the remarks, saying “the vice president, it seems, cannot be bothered.”

Cruz noted in his Fox News interview regarding Harris, “She’s afraid of what’s going on down there and they have no solutions.”

