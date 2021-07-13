Path 27
Commentary

Ted Cruz Exposes Runaway Texas Dems Over Their Blatant Hypocrisy

Cameron Arcand July 13, 2021 at 4:51pm
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called out the hypocrisy of Texas State House Democrats who are performing the political theater act of the year.

In order to halt voting on an election reform bill, maskless Democratic representatives hopped on a charter plane together to Washington D.C. Monday evening in order to stop a quorum from forming in the Texas legislature.

One of the key provisions of the bill they are protesting is a requirement for voter identification in order to vote by mail.

“The Texas Democrats who have pulled this political stunt by flying to Washington, D.C. almost surely had to show ID to get on their jet, yet they’re throwing a fit because they don’t want basic election integrity steps strengthened in Texas,” Cruz tweeted Tuesday.

Regardless of what these Democrats might think, they are not saving democracy.

If anything, they are fueling the division in this country with their unproductive stunt, which will only make Republicans who believed in the 2020 election conspiracy theories more skeptical of the elections process.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is even taking things a step further than Cruz simply calling out their double standard, by even threatening to arrest them if they return by August 7.

“Once they step back into the state they will be arrested and brought back to the Capitol and we will be conducting business,” Abbott said, according to RedState.

The move by Abbott would technically be allowed under the Texas state constitution, but the state leaders are planning on staying outside of Texas until the special session concludes.

Instead of working together with Republicans to craft bipartisan election reform, they are playing a childish game of hide and go seek.

These legislators are elected to represent all of their constituents, regardless of their political affiliation, and not showing up to work is a slap in the face to the people of Texas.

And at this point, the Democrats at all levels of government need to ditch their crusade against the filibuster.

It is incredibly ironic as a minority party to forcibly block legislation from going through while at the same time calling the process of doing so in the Senate outdated.

Texas Republicans have every right to be furious with this self-righteous vanity project, which does nothing to create meaningful legislation.

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand
