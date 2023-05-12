Ted Cruz Goes Berserk on Rude Reporter During News Conference at Border: 'Do You Know Anything?'

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas ripped a reporter to shreds on Thursday as the border crisis was about to hit another gear with the expiration of Title 42 and as illegal immigrants were primed to enter the country at unsustainable levels.

The border crisis is, of course, now a historic catastrophe while President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas do nothing to curtail it.

Biden could have extended the pandemic-era rule that blocked non-citizens from making asylum claims.

At any point over the past two years, Biden could have ended the crisis by telling the international community in no uncertain terms that those who encroach into this sovereign country will be removed.

Instead, people are coming over in hordes and some of them are citing the expiration of Title 42 as the reason they are here.

Case in point:

WATCH: This migrant admits he crossed the border illegally because Title 42 is ending. pic.twitter.com/9ybJaTpK8K — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) May 11, 2023

Other illegals are thanking Biden directly as his inaction and messaging on the border have led many people to believe the country wants them here by the millions:

Fox News Reporter: “Do you have any msg for President Biden.” Migrant: “We thank him for accepting us.” pic.twitter.com/07PgOW25aq — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) October 13, 2022

The country is about to experience a wave of illegal immigration that will strain public services nationwide for years to come and could potentially change the makeup of a nationwide electorate Democrats have loathed for years.

Since 2021, the corrupt corporate media has either denied or downplayed the crisis.

But there is no hiding how much pain and suffering are on the horizon.

Friday, one reporter predictably resorted to attaching blame for the disaster to the GOP as he questioned Senate Republicans in Texas at a news conference.

Cruz, who has documented his most recent border visit online since Thursday, encountered the man who implied he was somehow responsible for border security.

“The Republican members that are here today, what have you all done to help Joe Biden?” the reporter asked the Texas senator — as if Republicans haven’t pressured the White House for years to roll back its border policies.

Cruz unleashed on the reporter, whose identity is not clear at the moment, over the bad-faith question.

“That is a ridiculous and silly question,” Cruz told him.

“Let me ask you something,” Cruz said as he addressed the reporter. “What rate of illegal immigration did we have in 2020? Do you know anything?”

As the reporter dodged him and became disruptive, Cruz ended the discussion there.

“You asked your question, you want to hold a press conference, you can do it over there,” he said. “The talking point of the Democrats, which this media reporter happily parrots, is, ‘Gosh, the problem can’t be fixed.’”

Cruz continued, “There’s one little problem with that: It is an utter and complete lie.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) berates reporters for pressing him on what he’s done to help improve the immigration system during the Senate GOP’s trip to the southern border Thursday ahead of Title 42 expiring. pic.twitter.com/1RDc7v7zkB — The Recount (@therecount) May 12, 2023

The senator then reminded those who were present about some key immigration facts.

“In 2020, the last year of the Trump presidency, we had the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years,” he said. “You ask what I have done? I’ve championed the men and women of Border Patrol, I championed securing the border, I championed Remain in Mexico and we turned this problem around and solved it.”

Should Mayorkas be impeached for the border crisis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (445 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

Cruz added, “Joe Biden inherited the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years, and the first day in office he made political decisions to cause this problem, and you should be ashamed of yourself. If you’re a reporter, and you’re not reporting facts, you’re telling lies,” the senator concluded.

The media is firing up its spin machine now that Biden has declared he will seek a second term in the White House.

As the border catastrophe enters a new phase, the country’s partisan reporters are adapting their strategy to shift the blame of the coming nightmare to anyone but Biden and his party.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.