Donor data from the 2020 election cycle suggests President Donald Trump is making his bones in middle America, despite Democratic narratives to the contrary.

On the eve of Election Day, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas made waves on social media with a “stunning” graphic revealing the extent to which Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden have been the beneficiaries of big money and corporate contributions.

“Stunning graphical display,” Cruz wrote. “Virtually all of Biden’s top donors are employees of (1) colleges & universities, (2) Big Tech, or (3) Wall Street.”

“Trump’s top donors are working men & women,” the senator added.

“Reveals the amazing & important transformation of today’s politics.”

TRENDING: Trump Dominates First-in-the-Nation Midnight Voting in New Hampshire

Stunning graphical display. Virtually all of Biden’s top donors are employees of (1) colleges & universities, (2) Big Tech, or (3) Wall Street. Trump’s top donors are working men & women. Reveals the amazing & important transformation of today’s politics. https://t.co/6PINPYLfdC — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 3, 2020

The graphic, published Monday by Bloomberg, pointed to university employees, tech industry insiders and public union professionals as the primary financiers for the Biden campaign, while the president’s re-election bid was primarily funded by business owners, blue collar workers and Americans in uniform.

It accounted for all contribution data derived from the major parties’ primary online donation platforms ActBlue and WinRed.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, presidential election donations doubled between 2016 and 2020, with more than $6.6 billion funneled into the race by way of individual contributions.

The Biden campaign has taken down from those contributions roughly $1 billion, while Trump lags behind at $600 million.

Bloomberg’s analysis accounts for just 57 percent of that money, however, as the other 43 percent of dollars donated came from outside the ActBlue and WinRed platforms.

The greatest share of Biden donors within the larger part of those donations were Facebook and University of Washington employees, with over 97% of their donors supporting the former vice president.

Across the aisle, the Bloomberg graphic found Trump’s surest financial base in the ranks of the New York Police Department and the U.S. Marines, “with almost 70% of employees who made contributions to one of the two presidential campaigns favoring the incumbent.”

RELATED: CNN Exit Polls Give Positive Indicators for Trump

It was also revealed that, despite long running concerns the Trump campaign had turned off suburban women with sometimes vulgar rhetoric, the president received a whopping 19,000 donations from citizens describing themselves as a “homemaker” or “wife.” Biden secured only 900 donations from that demographic.

Trump seemed to focus in on potential disparities in middle American support for the two campaigns as the race entered its final days, reviving the anti-establishment rhetoric of his successful 2016 Oval Office bid to tar Biden as a “typical politician” during the second and final debate of the election cycle.

Biden had sought to directly address the American family early on in the evening, pivoting away from the topic of his son Hunter’s controversial foreign business dealings, when the president began hammering the point home.

“They’re in trouble,” Biden said. “We should be talking about your families, but that’s the last thing he wants to talk about.”

“That is a typical statement– Excuse me,” Trump responded, cut off by moderator Kristen Welker. “One second, please.”

“That’s the typical political statement. ‘Let’s get off this China thing.’ And then he looks, ‘The family, around the table.’ Everything. Just a typical politician when I see them. I’m not a typical politician. That’s why I got elected,” the president added.

“That was, ‘Let’s get off the subject of China. Let’s talk around, sitting around the table.’ Come on, Joe. You can do better than that.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.