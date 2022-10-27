Ted Cruz: Inflation Is so Bad that Antifa, Eric Swalwell and Hunter Biden All Have One Thing in Common

The 2022 midterms are less than two weeks away, and high-profile Republicans are out in force stumping for GOP candidates who could benefit from a last-minute boost across the finish line.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz ventured out a bit westwardly and hit the campaign trail for New Mexico GOP congresswoman Yvette Herrell on Monday night, according to Las Cruces Sun News. He fired up what was clearly an energized, excited audience during his stop at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum.

The Texas senator used a bit of wicked humor to torch Hunter Biden, California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell and the thugs who make up the ranks of the unofficial domestic terrorist group known as Antifa in a beautiful zinger that emphasized just how bad inflation is under President Joe Biden.

“[Inflation] is so bad that ANTIFA can’t afford BRICKS, Eric Swalwell can’t afford Chinese dinners, and HUNTER BIDEN can’t afford CRACK,” Cruz said while on stage, eliciting wild applause and cheers from the audience.

Ted Cruz ENDS Biden Regime in 60 Seconds: “Inflation is so bad ANTIFA can’t afford BRICKS, Eric Swalwell can’t afford Chinese dinners, and HUNTER BIDEN can’t afford CRACK” pic.twitter.com/yXAhQPNCuA — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 27, 2022

Cruz spent considerable time hammering away at the Biden administration and Democratic leaders, like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for allowing inflation to rise to its current record-setting level, triggering a new level of struggle for everyday, hard-working Americans. Inflation is one of the top issues for American voters as they prepare to cast their votes Nov. 7.

“We’re going to fire Nancy Pelosi,” Cruz said.

Given New Mexico’s proximity to Biden’s immigration crisis at the southern U.S. border, both Cruz and Herrell hit on the white-hot issue. Cruz detailed the horrors taking place at and near the border, and he highlighted the importance of strong leaders like Herrell winning the election to help begin to regain control of the out-of-control immigration situation.

“We’re dealing with millions of women and children being assaulted, being brutalized, being left for dead because of political decisions by the Democrats,” Cruz said, the Sun-News reported.

In a post-rally interview with Cruz and Herrell standing side by side, the two touched on the border subject once more as they spoke with KTSM-TV.

“You know, we’re the funnel right here between Arizona and Texas, and when the chief of the El Paso Sector calls my office two weeks ago and says ‘we have to talk,’ because now we’re seeing about 1,200 to 1,500 Venezuelans coming across the border in New Mexico in that El Paso Sector illegally, we don’t have the bandwidth to hold these people, “Herrell said.







Cruz added that he believes Herrell has been “targeted” by Democrats “because they don’t like that she’s fighting to secure the border.”

Herrell, first elected to represent New Mexico in 2020, left reporters with a departing message that should resonate across the land on Election Day.

“For far too long, it’s been politics over people. It needs to be people over politics because the people are the ones who send us there to do the work for them,” she said.

Herrell’s Democratic opponent, former Las Cruces city council member Gabe Vasquez, trailed the Republican by roughly three points on Thursday, according to FiveThirtyEight. The pollster has Herrell winning on Election Day, giving her a “slightly favored” chance to win New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional district.

A recent Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed that 90 percent of voters have inflation and the economy at top of mind. In the same poll, over 80 percent of voters indicated that the state of the economy will play a major role in how they choose to vote on Nov. 8.

