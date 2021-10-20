Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz introduced a bill on Tuesday that would create new ports of entry in locations like Martha’s Vineyard, where illegal immigrants would be sent to hold President Joe Biden and Democrats accountable for ignoring the “man-made” border crisis.

The bill, called the Stop the SURGE Act, would create 13 new ports nationwide where illegal immigrants encountered in Texas would be transferred to relieve overwhelmed Border Patrol resources.

“I’m introducing crucial legislation to alleviate the massive overload at the southern border by establishing new ports of entry in Democrat-led communities such as Martha’s Vineyard, where Democrat elites host their cocktail parties,” Cruz tweeted with the announcement of the legislation.

In a statement, the senator announced the bill was being introduced “to demand President Biden, his administration, and Congressional Democrats address the unprecedented man-made crisis on the South Texas border and their political decisions that directly created it.”

“For the past ten months, President Biden and his administration have willingly surrendered the United States’ southern border to dangerous criminal cartels, with no thought given to the South Texas border communities like McAllen and Del Rio, which are running low on resources from dealing with this massive influx of illegal immigrants,” Cruz said.

“That’s why today I am introducing this crucial legislation to alleviate the massive overload at the southern border by establishing new ports of entry in Democrat-led communities such as North Hero, Vermont, where Bernie Sanders spends his summers, and Martha’s Vineyard, where Democrat elites host their cocktail parties,” he added.

Cruz’s goal is to end “this horrific humanitarian crisis” along the nation’s southern border.

“If Washington Democrats had to endure even a fraction of the suffering South Texas families, farmers, ranchers, and small businesses have had to face, our nation’s immigration laws would be enforced, the wall would be built, and the Remain in Mexico policy would be re-implemented,” Cruz said.

“I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to stop ignoring the plight of South Texas communities and act swiftly to end this horrific humanitarian crisis.”

The Texas senator accused Democrats of “completely ignoring” the crisis over the past 10 months.

“My Democrat colleagues have hosted hearing after hearing on amnesty and federalizing elections while completely ignoring the crisis at our southern border. From my time this year on the ground in Laredo and Del Rio, it is abundantly clear that President Biden has all but abandoned our border patrol agents and processing facilities, and left Texas communities to fend for themselves,” Cruz added.

He concluded with strong words of support for the Customs and Border Protection officials who defend our nation’s borders: “President Biden and Democrats need to step up to defend our southern border and support our heroic Customs and Border Protection officials.”

The senator also appeared on Fox News on Tuesday to discuss the new legislation. “Democrats need to face the disaster of their policies and the humanitarian misery they are causing,” he said.

Martha’s Vineyard, one of the proposed ports of entry, was the location of former President Barack Obama’s star-studded 60th birthday party earlier this year.

Another proposed port of entry is Palo Alto, California, located near tech giants Facebook and Google.

Other ports of entry include well-known destinations such as Greenwich, Connecticut, and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

