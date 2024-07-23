Ted Cruz Issues a Warning to Fellow Republicans After Kamala Harris Replaces Joe Biden: 'Very Worried'

As the Democratic Party picks its presidential election hopes off the floor, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz says Republicans need to adjust to a combative new world in which Vice President Kamala Harris represents a formidable challenge to former President Donald Trump.

Cruz said Democrats and the media will frame Harris as a candidate chosen by the forces of noble liberal history.

For example, one NBC report about Harris gushed: “Kamala Harris has already made history as the first woman, the first black person and the first person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president of the United States.”

“If she formally secures the Democratic presidential nomination and triumphs over former President Donald Trump in the November election, she would shatter the highest glass ceiling in all of American life,” the report added.

As those reports filter throughout the media, Cruz said Republicans need to understand the depth of their challenge.

“I was very worried at the convention, and I expressed this to you at the time, which is I am afraid people were over confident at the convention that there was an air of celebration. It was we’ve won,” Cruz said on his podcast.

“Look, there’s a time for celebration, celebrate after election day, celebrate after we’ve won. Now is not the time for celebration. Now’s the time for hard work. Now’s the time for rolling up your sleeves and going to win,” he said.

Cruz warns against underestimating Harris: Dems pitching her as ‘Mother Teresa, Oprah and Gandhi’ combo https://t.co/s99eHT2lON — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 22, 2024

Cruz said that “the Democrats are about to have a month-long convention where every news story will be focused on who the nominee is gonna be.”

Cruz also said media reports are “going to talk about what an historic president Kamala Harris would be and it’s going to be a month long” affair.

The Texas senator said Harris should not be taken lightly.

“And by the way, Republicans, I worry, vastly underestimate Kamala Harris that they don’t think very highly of her. They don’t think she’s terribly bright,” he said.

“When you or I bring up Kamala Harris’s name in Republican circles, people… It’s immediately a punch line,” he said.

“I think people are underestimating what billions of dollars of free media, of the entire corrupt corporate media complex pitching her as a combination of Mother Teresa, Oprah and Gandhi,” he said.

Read “Quinnipiac University poll finds VP Harris, Donald Trump neck and neck to voters” on SmartNews: https://t.co/p3Rwjm3QoP #SmartNewsTHE LIES ARE COMING P.S WINT MATTER — Duffy G (@duffycars) July 23, 2024



Cruz said Harris can be beaten, but it will take work.

“I still think Trump wins in November. But this is not a layup. It is not given in what’s coming in front of us,” he said.

“Look, if you’re a Democrat, what makes you nervous is chaos, and this much chaos one hundred days out is scary,” Cruz explained. “But you know what even more scary is going to an election where you’re almost certain to lose, which is where Biden was. So from their perspective, chaos and a chance to win or certain loss, they’ll take chaos.

“But Republicans need to understand just how dangerous this is.”

