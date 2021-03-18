Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Ted Cruz Labels Democrats' HR1 the 'Corrupt Politicians Act'

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published March 18, 2021 at 3:46pm
Mewe Share P Share

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas believes that H.R. 1 — the “For the People Act” — should be called the “Corrupt Politicians Act,” and he’s right on the money.

The resolution takes the worst practices of the 2020 election and codifies them into law nationwide, with some added doozies that just make you shake your head at how brazen the Democrats can be.

Gallup reported last fall, before November’s elections, that only 59 percent of Americans expressed confidence that votes would be accurately cast and counted nationwide, matching a record low.

Nearly 53 percent identified fraudulent votes as a “major problem” in the then-upcoming 2020 election. The Gallup poll surveyed 1,023 adults over the age of 18 living in the United States and reported a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.

H.R. 1  would undoubtedly undermine confidence in elections even further.

TRENDING: White House Releases Statement After Biden Falls While Boarding Air Force One

It passed the House of Representatives earlier this month with almost unanimous Democratic support and no Republican voting for the bill, which now has advanced to the Senate for consideration.

“It is the single most dangerous piece of legislation before Congress. What I call H.R. 1 is the ‘Corrupt Politicians Act,'” Cruz told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday.

“H.R. 1 was the very first bill the Pelosi Democrats took up at the House. It’s the number one bill. It’s not about COVID, it’s not about vaccinations. It’s not about getting people back to work. It’s not about getting kids back to school,” he said.

Do you believe H.R. 1 would facilitate voter fraud?

“It is about ensuring that Democrats remain in power and control for the next 100 years. It is a radical bill.”

Cruz then listed the many ways the federal legislation undermines election integrity.

“It strikes down every election reform protection at the state level. So photo ID laws — right now in a lot of states, you’ve got to use photo ID to vote — the ‘Corrupt Politicians Act’ strikes that down,” Cruz said.

“It sets up automatic voter registration [when applying for a driver’s license, for example], which would result in millions of illegal immigrants and criminals and felons being able to vote,” the senator added.

“The Democrats believe if illegal immigrants and felons are voting, that that benefits the Democrats and keeps them in power.”

RELATED: Judge Signals He Will Allow Review of Ballots in Key Georgia County

H.R. 1 also mandates universal mail-in voting and ballot harvesting, “all designed to facilitate fraud,” Cruz argued.

“It is all about keeping Democrats in power,” he said. “I think it is a profound threat to our democracy and to our republic.”

Hans von Spakovsky, an election law expert with the Heritage Foundation and former member of the Federal Election Commission, shares Cruz’s concerns.

“If H.R. 1 is not stopped, then Americans may never be able to trust the fairness and credibility of future election outcomes,” he wrote for the foundation.

“Anyone who doubts that fraud occurs is living in a dreamland,” von Spakovsky contended.

“When the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Indiana’s new voter ID law in 2008, it noted that America has a long history of election fraud documented by journalists and historians — and that fraudulent voting could make the difference in a close election. After all, we frequently have close elections.”

Von Spakovsky elaborated on H.R. 1’s problems on the “Heritage Explains” podcast in February, saying, “Well, look, there’s a reason the framers of the Constitution gave the authority to the states to run elections.

“And the reason for that was they didn’t want the people who are in control in Washington, say one political party, which is apparently the case right now, changing the rules nationally to ensure that they remain in office,” he continued.

“By breaking the power up as to how elections are conducted among the 50 states, they were trying to prevent that from happening. And it means, with the national government running elections, that they can put in bad rules, such as one of the provisions in the bill that outlaws all state voter ID laws.”

In a letter to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier this month, along with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 20 state attorneys general pointed out, “Under both the Elections Clause of Article I of the Constitution and the Electors Clause of Article II, States have principal — and with presidential elections, exclusive — responsibility to safeguard the manner of holding elections.”

“[H.R. 1] would invert that constitutional structure, commandeer state resources, confuse and muddle elections procedures, and erode faith in our elections and systems of governance,” the attorneys general said.

They highlighted the issue of state voter ID laws in particular.

“Perhaps most egregious is the Act’s limitations on voter ID laws. Fairly considered, requiring government-issued photo identification at the polls represents nothing more than a best practice for election administration,” the letter’s authors said, noting that 35 states require “some form of documentary personal identification at the polls.”

“Government-issued photo identification has been the global standard for documentary identification for decades.”

The law enforcement officials also expressed concern about H.R. 1 preventing the cleaning up of voter rolls.

If it passed, “States could not use a combination of voter inactivity and unresponsiveness to maintain voter lists but may instead remove illegitimate voter registrations only where officials obtain some other unspecified ‘objective and reliable evidence that the registrant is ineligible to vote.’”

“This attack on reliable methods that states have been using to maintain voters lists without specifying any reasonable permissible alternatives belies any actual interest in preventing voter fraud. The objective, rather, seems to be to prevent meaningful voter list maintenance altogether,” the attorneys general contended.

Cruz told Fox News the key to Democrats passing other “dangerous” pieces of legislation, in addition to H.R. 1, would be ending the filibuster.

“If Democrats succeed in ending the filibuster, they will ram through the most dangerous, radical agenda this country has ever seen,” he said.

If Democrats end the filibuster, Cruz argued they will enact amnesty for illegal aliens, create a national gun registry and begin confiscation, establish the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as states and pack the U.S. Supreme Court, taking it from nine justices to 13.

It clearly seems never in recent history has the future of American liberty hung more in the balance than it does now.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







GOP Chair Hammers Pelosi for Trying to Unseat Republican Rep By Changing Election Results
Don't Forget Media Speculated About Trump's Health Following Ramp Slow Walk, While Biden Mocked Him
Ted Cruz Labels Democrats' HR1 the 'Corrupt Politicians Act'
Judge Signals He Will Allow Review of Ballots in Key Georgia County
Notoriously Tough Sheriff Joe Offers Unique Plan to Make Biden Face Border Crisis
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×