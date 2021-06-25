Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz introduced a bill on Thursday that would ban the federal funding of critical race theory instruction.

The END CRT Act “would prohibit federal funding for any agency or recipient of federal funding to teach Critical Race Theory (CRT) in workplace training,” according to a statement from Cruz.

Joe Biden and Democrats have shown they will stop at nothing to indoctrinate Americans. That’s why I introduced a bill to block federal funding for #CriticalRaceTheory. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 25, 2021

“The federal government has no right to force a political agenda onto Americans, especially one that aims to tear down our institutions and divide us based on race,” Cruz said.

Critical race theory is a highly subjective Marxist concept that teaches not only that the U.S. was founded upon “systemic racism” but also that modern-day American social structures and institutions are inherently racist and must be torn down. CRT views members of society through the lens of the oppressed vs. the oppressor, with the “oppressed” population being comprised of “disadvantaged” minorities and the “oppressors” being “privileged” white people.

“Critical Race Theory originated out of the critical race studies movement. It is a Marxist ideology that sees the world as a battle, not between the classes — as classical Marxism does — but between the races. This is inherently bigoted,” the senator said.

Cruz also contrasted President Joe Biden’s actions on critical race theory with those of former President Donald Trump.

“On President Biden’s first day in office, he rescinded the Trump administration’s commonsense executive order ensuring no government funding goes to anti-American or racist and sexist training, like CRT, in the workplace,” Cruz said.

“President Biden’s decision was unsurprising but shows the Democratic Party will stop at nothing to indoctrinate Americans. I am proud to introduce this bill to block federal funding for CRT and ensure the U.S. government doesn’t contribute to this radical ideology,” he added.

Cruz also tweeted, “The federal government has no right to force a political agenda onto Americans, especially one that aims to tear down our institutions & divide us based on race.”

Utah Republican Rep. Burgess Owens introduced the related bill in the House in May.

“I grew up attending segregated schools in the Jim Crow South during a time when people were treated differently based on the color of their skin,” said Owens, who is black.

“Critical Race Theory preserves this way of thinking and undermines civil rights, constitutionally guaranteed equal protection before the law, and U.S. institutions at large. This is the United States of America, and no one should ever be subjected to the discrimination that our laws so clearly prohibit.”

Owens said in a May tweet, “America is not a racist country, but divisive ideologies like Critical Race Theory perpetuate the bigotry & separation of a pre-Civil Rights era.”

The statement noted that in September 2020, “President Trump signed an executive order to combat race and sex stereotyping by prohibiting federal agencies, federal contractors, and federal grant recipients from providing workplace training to their employees that use any form of blame-focused training such as race or sex scapegoating or stereotyping.”

The text of the Senate bill noted funding would be ban federal funds “to any Executive agency, entity or individual that teaches or otherwise advances the idea, that — (1) on race is inherently superior or inferior to another race.”

