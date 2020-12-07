Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas drew the ire of leftists on social media after he posted a photo of a healthy buck he bagged while hunting in southern Texas last week.
In large parts of the country at this time of year, many Americans enjoy deer hunting.
And some of them are prone to posting photos of their trophies on social media.
On Facebook, in some orbits, that “like” button can’t be clicked quickly enough.
Some of us enjoy exercising our God-given rights to feed our families and to use firearms to help animal populations from getting out of control.
Hunting for deer is arguably a civic duty.
Nonetheless, Cruz, a frequent target for Twitter’s leftists, triggered outrage after he posted an image of a deer he successfully found in his sights on a recent hunting outing.
“A beautiful day in South Texas,” Cruz tweeted on Friday.
In a picture with the tweet, Cruz posed holding the antlers of a buck he’d apparently shot.
A beautiful day in South Texas. pic.twitter.com/QUWV9wrp7x
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 5, 2020
More than 100,000 users liked the image, but the tweet didn’t go over so well with leftists who apparently spend their fall seasons ruminating over how to denounce normal human behaviors.
Cruz was attacked by droves of the triggered Twitter lefties.
It’s a beautiful animal. Let’s kill it. You’re not a human being, Cruz. You’re a human-shaped pile of dung https://t.co/JdxXS5qDVP
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 5, 2020
What a complete monster. I apologize if this is triggering for anyone. This seriously infuriates me. https://t.co/vGRJUWsnmG
— Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) December 5, 2020
Nothing says “real man” like a weakling killing a defenseless animal with a gun. https://t.co/SPnymCmQgN
— Fernando Espuelas (@EspuelasVox) December 5, 2020
You took an innocent animal’s life that couldn’t defend itself. Nothing beautiful about cold blooded murder of a sentient being you sicko 🤬🤬 https://t.co/LHgH7NpkSh
— Kat 💙🖤🖤🖤 (@KITTEN_IBARRA) December 6, 2020
I will never understand human beings killing animals for sport, and even food at this point.
— Rose (@Roseroro0804) December 5, 2020
Too bad they can’t shoot back.
— Lawrence W Reid (@lawrencewreid) December 5, 2020
Apparently, many of these critics are not aware of how common and popular hunting and fishing are in this country.
According to the most recent five-year report from the Department of the Interior’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, published in September 2017, 101.6 million Americans participated in hunting, fishing or other wildlife activities in the previous year.
“The U.S. Department of the Interior announced a new report by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that shows that 101.6 million Americans —40 percent of the U.S. population 16 years old and older — participated in wildlife-related activities in 2016, such as hunting, fishing, and wildlife-watching,” the agency stated.
Specifically, 11.5 million qualified as hunters, the report stated.
“Hunters and anglers are at the backbone of American conservation, so the more sportsmen and women we have, the better off our wildlife will be,” then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said in the report.
Clearly, Cruz is no outlier for enjoying hunting.
Of course, many of the critics are probably coastal elites or urban residents who can’t conceptualize spending time outdoors going after big game or casting a line.
They will never know the thrill of serving food at the table that was caught or killed through their own efforts.
We’re apparently to assume they’re all vegan, and they ignore the meats sold at Whole Foods.
They apparently prefer targeting political opponents online for exercising their rights.
The reaction Cruz received did little more than make a stronger argument for the Electoral College.
We’re supposed to let these people make the country’s decisions, when they don’t have the stomach to see an image of a man successfully taking down a buck on Twitter?
Keyboard warriors might be good at harassing others on social media, but most could probably never hang with the 101 million Americans who take advantage of the great outdoors.
On the bright side, that only means more deer chili and fresh filets for the rest of us.
