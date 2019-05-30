SECTIONS
Politics WJ Wire
Print

Ted Cruz and Ocasio-Cortez Finally Agree on Something

Sen. Ted Cruz listens during a Senate Commerce Subcommittee hearing on March 27, 2019, in Washington, D.C.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesSen. Ted Cruz listens during a Senate Commerce Subcommittee hearing on March 27, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Chuck Ross
Published May 30, 2019 at 2:42pm
Print

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez finally agree on something.

On Thursday, the freshman Democrat proposed working on legislation with the Republican Cruz to ban former lawmakers working as lobbyists after leaving office.

In a tweet responding to Ocasio-Cortez earlier in the day, Cruz noted his longtime support for a lifetime ban on the so-called “revolving door of K Street.”

TRENDING: Lindsey Graham Responds After Accusations He ‘Sold His Soul’ for Trump

“The Swamp would hate it, but perhaps a chance for some bipartisan cooperation?” Cruz wrote.

Public Citizen, a government watchdog group, released a report on Thursday that found that nearly 60 percent of lawmakers who left office after the 115th Congress are working as lobbyists or in positions that allow them to influence federal policy.

Do you agree with Ted Cruz and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on this topic?

One of the Democrats listed in the Public Citizen report is Joe Crowley, who Ocasio-Cortez defeated in a primary last year.

Crowley joined the firm Squire Patton Boggs in February.

Under current law, former members of Congress must wait at least one year before working as lobbyists. Ex-senators must sit on the sidelines for at least two years.

Indiana Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, a Republican, on Feb. 11 introduced the Banning Lobbying and Safeguarding Trust (BLAST) Act that would ban lawmakers from working as lobbyists after leaving office.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Indiana Sen. Mike Braun introduced an identical bill in the Senate on Feb. 28.

RELATED: Ilhan Omar Suggests Latinos Would Not Be Competitive in ‘Merit Based’ Immigration System and Ted Cruz Fires Back

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Twitter Temporarily Suspends Conservative Pundit Erick Erickson Over Sen. Elizabeth Warren Joke
US Investigated the President of Honduras for Drug Trafficking, Documents Show
Investigators Caught More EPA Employees Viewing Porn on the Job
Most Ex-Members of the 115th Congress Went Straight into Lobbying After Leaving Office: Report
Woman Brutally Beaten and Trapped for Hours at Dominican Resort
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×