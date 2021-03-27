Who built the cages, Joe?

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas visited the country’s southern border on Friday, and also paid a visit to one of the Biden administration’s at-capacity child migrant detention facilities.

After taking office in January and loosening immigration policy, President Joe Biden has encouraged thousands upon thousands of people to the border. Sadly, many of those people are children.

Cruz ensured that those following him online saw exactly what he saw — which was a horrific display of people camped together only floors amid a pandemic.

Cruz took to Twitter to blame Biden for creating the unnecessary crisis. Sharing video and images of people crammed into a temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas, the senator unleashed.

TRENDING: Ted Cruz Tells Off Reporter Pestering Him to Wear a Mask During News Conference

“These are the Biden cages. (Faces blurred.) Thousands of kids, in the midst of a pandemic, crammed in at 1500% capacity. This is just one of the “pods” at Donna. There are SEVEN more, equally full,” Cruz tweeted.

These are the Biden cages. (Faces blurred.) Thousands of kids, in the midst of a pandemic, crammed in at 1500% capacity. This is just one of the “pods” at Donna. There are SEVEN more, equally full. pic.twitter.com/zyMm5yiIPZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 27, 2021

Cruz wasn’t finished there. He posted several other images online, which show the true magnitude of the border crisis — a crisis created by Biden’s undercutting of border security and immigration policies.

The CBP facility in Donna, Texas is a tragic superspreader event caused by the Biden admin. Per CBP, the Donna facility has a 10% positivity rate. Roughly 4000 aliens are cramped together into cages. Pictured (identities obscured) are kids who tested + for COVID…today. pic.twitter.com/D5JTYWV2Pl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

These are the pictures the Biden administration doesn’t want the American people to see. This is why they won’t allow the press. This is the CBP facility in Donna, Texas. This is a humanitarian and a public health crisis. pic.twitter.com/UlibmvAeGN — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

In one post, Cruz said the Biden administration is actively helping illegal border crossers by guiding them toward the border.

The Biden Admin immediately halted building the wall, leaving major gaps through which hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants are streaming. Instead, Biden admin is putting signs like this one (about 100 yards from the Rio Grande) directing illegal immigrants where to go. pic.twitter.com/vkme6SuJBc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 26, 2021

RELATED: GOP Senators Encounter Cartel Members Yelling at Them and Taunting Law Enforcement During Late-Night Border Tour

“The Biden Admin immediately halted building the wall, leaving major gaps through which hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants are streaming. Instead, Biden admin is putting signs like this one (about 100 yards from the Rio Grande) directing illegal immigrants where to go,” he wrote.

Cruz also addressed reporters Friday after he and other senators toured the area. Cruz had words for Biden that were anything but kind.

“The Donna Facility is a giant tent city … We saw cages after cages after cages of little girls and little boys lying side by side, touching each other, covered with reflective emergency blankets. There was no 6-foot space. There was no 3-foot. There wasn’t a 3-inch space,” Cruz said.

“This is inhumane, it is wrong and it is the direct consequence of policy decisions by the Biden administration to stop building the wall, to return to ‘catch and release’ and end to the stay in Mexico policy,” he added of the federal government forcing COVID-positive migrants to stay together in close quarters.

Despite a media blackout, we’re finally getting a look at the inhumane conditions these young victims of drug cartel business and Democratic policies are living through — thanks in large part to Cruz and other GOP lawmakers.

Do you think Democrats will ever call the border crisis what it is? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (9 Votes) 99% (1182 Votes)

These kids didn’t come here, most of them, on their own accord. But the Biden administration seems to have few hiccups about finding cramped places to shamelessly stash them.

The president continues to encourage more migrants to come every day, as he refuses to come out and say “enough.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.