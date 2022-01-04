As a red wave appears ready to crest over the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas expects that will be followed by investigations of the Biden administration and possibly the impeachment of President Joe Biden.

“I’m very optimistic about 2022,” the senator said in the latest episode of the “Verdict with Ted Cruz” podcast.

“I put the odds of the Republicans winning the House at 90/10 and it may even be higher than that,” he said.

Cruz said the GOP is less likely to take over the upper chamber.

“I put our odds of our taking the Senate at 50/50,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a really good year but it’s a bad map.”

He said having Republicans control the House will alter the political dynamics of Washington.

“If we take the House, which, as I said, is overwhelmingly likely, then I think we will see serious investigations of the Biden administration,” the senator said.

Cruz was asked about the chances of the GOP impeaching Biden.

“I do think there’s a chance of that,” he said.

“Whether it’s justified or not. … The Democrats weaponized impeachment. They used it for partisan purposes to go after [former President Donald] Trump because they disagreed with him,” the senator said.

“And one of the real disadvantages of doing that … is the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”

Cruz noted that he warned during the impeachment proceedings against Trump that Democrats could expect the same thing with a Democratic president facing a GOP-controlled House.

“That’s not how impeachment is meant to work, but I think Democrats crossed that line,” he said.







“I think there will be enormous pressure on a Republican House to begin impeachment proceedings. I think there are potentially multiple grounds to consider for impeachment,” he said.

The senator pointed to Biden’s abdication of his constitutional duty on illegal immigration.

“Probably the most compelling is the utter lawlessness of President Biden’s refusal to enforce the border,” Cruz said.

“His decision to just defy federal immigration laws and allow 2 million people to come here unimpeded in direct contravention of his obligation under Article II of the Constitution to take care that the laws be faithfully executed.

“That’s probably the strongest grounds right now for impeachment, but there may be others.”

Cruz noted that impeachment was transformed by congressional Democrats during the Trump administration.

“Because the Democrats decided this is just another tool in the partisan war chest, I think there’s a real risk that turnabout will be fair play,” the senator said.

