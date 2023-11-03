Ted Cruz Puts Coca-Cola on Blast After Company Attempts to Hide Massive BLM Donation

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas has sent a letter to Coca-Cola’s CEO demanding answers to his company’s past support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

More specifically, Cruz wants CEO James Quincey to explain why the company recently scrubbed its website of any mention of a $500,000 Sprite donation to Black Lives Matter in 2020 after social media pages affiliated with the group recently expressed support for Hamas following the barbaric Oct. 7 terror attacks against Israel.

Four weeks ago, Hamas militants carried out an invasion into Israeli territory. More than 1,400 civilians died in the attacks.

Others were taken as hostages.

In a now-deleted post online, BLM Chicago shared a graphic of a Hamas militant presumably parachuting to murder Jewish civilians. The image was captioned “I STAND WITH PALESTINE” and the group wrote, “That is all that it is!”

The official Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter released a graphic of a Hamas paraglider with the text: “I stand with Palestine.” A unit of Hamas militants used paragliders and hang gliders to launch their armed massacre of civilians in southern Israel. BLM, like Antifa, has… pic.twitter.com/ATN2d4sAcf — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 10, 2023

Ten days into Israel’s declaration of war against Islamic terror – on Oct. 18 – Cruz made note on his “Verdict” podcast that Quincey’s company had given the half-million dollars to the Black Lives Matter Global Network.

A day later, Coca-Cola stealth-edited its website to remove any mention of Black Lives Matter.

Cruz called out the company on social media by posting before and after images of the website and called for a mea culpa.

“Editing your website is not enough. Americans DEMAND an apology,” Cruz stated.

CAUGHT RED-HANDED. @CocaCola deletes its support for BLM. One screenshot is of @CocaCola‘s website before BLM supported Hamas parachuting into a concert to kill Israeli civilians. The other is from this morning. Editing your website is not enough. Americans DEMAND an apology. pic.twitter.com/WKRdxVrTu8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 20, 2023

Earlier this week, Cruz sent Quincey a letter that demanded answers from the company over its attempt to conceal its financial support of Black Lives Matter, which has never made any attempt to hide its contempt for the state of Israel.

In a letter provided to The Western Journal by Cruz’s office, the Texas Republican demanded an explanation from Quincey about why Coca-Cola tried to hide its affiliation to the neo-Marxist group.

“Coca-Cola’s attempt at erasing the evidence of its publicized donation is a tacit admission that criticisms of the Black Lives Matter movement—and of Sprite’s support for it—have merit,” Cruz wrote.

The senator added:

“Coca-Cola evidently wants the public to forget how it propped up a far-left group that has refused to condemn the Hamas terrorist organization and whose representatives have openly advocated since at least 2015, well before Sprite’s June 2020 donation, ‘to end the imperialist project called Israel.’”

Cruz informed Quincey he wants answers to a number of questions so that Congress can better understand his company’s actions.

“The Standing Rules of the Senate provide the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation the authority to ‘review and study, on a continuing basis’ matters of interstate commerce and consumer affairs,” he told the company’s CEO.

Cruz gave Quincey until Nov. 15 to provide written responses to the following questions:

1. Why did Coca-Cola conceal its support of the Black Lives Matter Global Network?

2. Why did Coca-Cola not distance itself from Black Lives Matter until after my public comments?

3. Detail any previous or current financial commitments by Coca-Cola or its subsidiaries to the Black Lives Matter Global Network. State whether they have been fulfilled and whether Coca-Cola intends to financially support the Black Lives Matter Global Network in the future.

4. Provide copies of any documents or communications referring or relating to any statement on Coca-Cola’s website about Sprite’s contribution to the Black Lives Matter Global Network, including the deletion or alteration thereof, between October 18, 2023, and the date of your response.

5. Provide copies of any electronic logs or similar documents documenting the deletion of references to Sprite’s contribution to the Black Lives Matter Global Network from Coca-Cola’s website.

The Western Journal reached out to Coca-Cola for comment about the letter and also the sudden omission of its support for Black Lives Matter online.

The company did not respond to an inquiry on either matter in time for publication.

