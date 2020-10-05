Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Ted Cruz Rips Apart CBS for Airing Tara Reade Interview in Australia but Not in America

×
By Cameron Arcand
Published October 5, 2020 at 1:55pm
P Share Print

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is furious about CBS’ decision not to air an interview with Tara Reade that was featured on “60 Minutes Australia.”

Reade described the moment she was allegedly assaulted by former Vice President Joe Biden, and why she considers his actions disqualifying for the presidency.

“I know what he’s like. I know what his character’s like. And he doesn’t deserve the presidency based on what happened to me” Reade said during the interview. “He’s been misogynistic, he’s had sexual assault allegations, sexual harassment. He’s a blue Trump.”


The interview is not expected to air on CBS, the network that carries the American version of “60 Minutes.”

TRENDING: Joe Biden Caught Red-Handed Misleading Americans About the Number of People Given Clemency While He Was VP

Cruz viewed the decision as a glaring example of media bias.

“This is the most complete indictment of media bias ever,” Cruz wrote in a Sunday tweet.

“Why does CBS think voters in…Australia need to know about these serious charges against Biden, but not voters in…America (where he’s actually on the ballot)?”

Cruz is correct to be asking questions about the interview.

Airing the interview in Australia makes the story less relevant since it pertains to an election in another country.

By choosing to conduct the interview for another country’s audience, “60 Minutes” can claim the moral high ground without the risk of harming Biden’s campaign.

The show’s audience is comprised of mostly older viewers, a demographic Biden and Trump are both fiercely competing for.

The establishment media having a preferred candidate in a presidential election is common and can be seen as recently as 2016.

Should the Tara Reade interview air in the United States?

Ninety-six percent of journalists’ presidential campaign donations in 2016 went to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, according to The Center for Public Integrity.

When it comes to deciding who should be the next president, the American public has the right to know about substantial allegations of misconduct against the candidate. That standard needs to apply to both Republicans and Democrats.

RELATED: Sen. Cruz Comes Out in Support of Plan To Save Supreme Court from Being Packed

Reade is choosing for the public to listen to her experience with Biden and make a judgment.

In this scenario, it appears that the American establishment media has selective hearing.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English







Joe Biden Caught Red-Handed Misleading Americans About the Number of People Given Clemency While He Was VP
Gov. Cuomo: If the Orthodox Community Can't Live with the Rules, I'm Closing the Synagogues
Ted Cruz Rips Apart CBS for Airing Tara Reade Interview in Australia but Not in America
Bystander 'Helping' Dying Veteran Was Actually Committing Vile Crime, Police Say
GOP Sen. Scott Introduces Bill Aimed at Preventing Mail-In Vote Counting Fiasco
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×