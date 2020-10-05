Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is furious about CBS’ decision not to air an interview with Tara Reade that was featured on “60 Minutes Australia.”

Reade described the moment she was allegedly assaulted by former Vice President Joe Biden, and why she considers his actions disqualifying for the presidency.

“I know what he’s like. I know what his character’s like. And he doesn’t deserve the presidency based on what happened to me” Reade said during the interview. “He’s been misogynistic, he’s had sexual assault allegations, sexual harassment. He’s a blue Trump.”

Opponent of the opponent. A former staffer of @JoeBiden reveals why the Democrat candidate should never be President. SUNDAY on @Channel9, Tara Reade speaks exclusively to #60Mins about claims Biden sexually assaulted her. pic.twitter.com/pDkCIgycHV — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) October 1, 2020



The interview is not expected to air on CBS, the network that carries the American version of “60 Minutes.”

TRENDING: Joe Biden Caught Red-Handed Misleading Americans About the Number of People Given Clemency While He Was VP

Cruz viewed the decision as a glaring example of media bias.

“This is the most complete indictment of media bias ever,” Cruz wrote in a Sunday tweet.

“Why does CBS think voters in…Australia need to know about these serious charges against Biden, but not voters in…America (where he’s actually on the ballot)?”

Please, @CBSNews respond. Either tell us (1) why YOU decided this is news in Australia, but not the USA, or (2) why you have abandoned any pretense at impartiality or journalistic integrity? We’ll wait. https://t.co/DmKbd7fLA2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 4, 2020

Cruz is correct to be asking questions about the interview.

Airing the interview in Australia makes the story less relevant since it pertains to an election in another country.

By choosing to conduct the interview for another country’s audience, “60 Minutes” can claim the moral high ground without the risk of harming Biden’s campaign.

The show’s audience is comprised of mostly older viewers, a demographic Biden and Trump are both fiercely competing for.

The establishment media having a preferred candidate in a presidential election is common and can be seen as recently as 2016.

Should the Tara Reade interview air in the United States? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3782 Votes) 0% (19 Votes)

Ninety-six percent of journalists’ presidential campaign donations in 2016 went to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, according to The Center for Public Integrity.

When it comes to deciding who should be the next president, the American public has the right to know about substantial allegations of misconduct against the candidate. That standard needs to apply to both Republicans and Democrats.

RELATED: Sen. Cruz Comes Out in Support of Plan To Save Supreme Court from Being Packed

Reade is choosing for the public to listen to her experience with Biden and make a judgment.

In this scenario, it appears that the American establishment media has selective hearing.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.